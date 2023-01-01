Enchiladas in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve enchiladas
Casero Taqueria
2674 Gateway Rd #195, Carlsbad
|**Chicken Enchiladas
|$19.95
Chicken • queso Monterey • crema • pickled onion • radish • cilantro
|**Cheese Enchiladas
|$17.95
Queso Monterey • crema • pickled onion • radish • micro greens
Tortilla Mia
2939 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad
|2 Enchiladas Plate
|$14.00
|Shroomin Enchiladas
|$22.00
two enchiladas stuffed with sauteed spinach and mushrooms, ricotta, monterey jack & aged cheddar cheese, green onions, topped with green sauce, served with rice and beans
|1 enchilada a la cart
|$8.00