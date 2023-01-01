Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Carlsbad

Go
Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

TACOS

Casero Taqueria

2674 Gateway Rd #195, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
**Chicken Enchiladas$19.95
Chicken • queso Monterey • crema • pickled onion • radish • cilantro
**Cheese Enchiladas$17.95
Queso Monterey • crema • pickled onion • radish • micro greens
More about Casero Taqueria
Banner pic

 

Tortilla Mia

2939 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Enchiladas Plate$14.00
Shroomin Enchiladas$22.00
two enchiladas stuffed with sauteed spinach and mushrooms, ricotta, monterey jack & aged cheddar cheese, green onions, topped with green sauce, served with rice and beans
1 enchilada a la cart$8.00
More about Tortilla Mia

Browse other tasty dishes in Carlsbad

Antipasto Salad

Shrimp Salad

Meatball Subs

Fried Rice

Mahi Mahi

Calamari

Ravioli

Cheesecake

Map

More near Carlsbad to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1067 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (470 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (310 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (642 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston