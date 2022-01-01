French fries in Carlsbad

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

The Wise Ox

7750 EL CAMINO REAL STE R, CARLSBAD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Fat French Fries$5.99
More about The Wise Ox
American Heroes & Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

American Heroes & Brew

300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120, Carlsbad

Avg 5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TOGO FRENCH FRIES$1.00
More about American Heroes & Brew
Item pic

 

Bushfire Kitchen

3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries (gf) (ve)$9.95
Extra crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Gluten-Free & Vegan. Served with housemade peri mayo (contains egg)
More about Bushfire Kitchen
consumer pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Vigilucci's Cucina Italiana

2943 State St, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (3530 reviews)
French Fries$8.00
Truffle French Fries$10.00
Truffle french fries with Parmigiano
More about Vigilucci's Cucina Italiana
banner pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Broken Yolk Cafe

7670 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1222 reviews)
French Fries$4.50
More about The Broken Yolk Cafe

