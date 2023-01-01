Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fresh spring rolls in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve fresh spring rolls

Item pic

 

Torsap Thai Kitchen - Carlsbad

2668 Gateway Road, Suite 170, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Spring Rolls$14.00
Shrimp or tofu + lettuce + mint + fresh rice paper W/ peanut dipping sauce
More about Torsap Thai Kitchen - Carlsbad
Item pic

 

Kinaly Thai Restaurant

2508 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh Spring Roll Tofu$12.00
Rice wrapper stuffed with lettuce, cabbage, carrot with choice of tofu. Served with peanut sauce mixture. (4 Pieces)
Fresh Spring Roll Shrimp$12.00
Rice wrapper stuffed with lettuce, cabbage, carrot and rice noodles with choice of shrimp. Served with peanut sauce mixture. (4 Pieces)
More about Kinaly Thai Restaurant

