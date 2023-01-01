Fresh spring rolls in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve fresh spring rolls
Torsap Thai Kitchen - Carlsbad
2668 Gateway Road, Suite 170, Carlsbad
|Fresh Spring Rolls
|$14.00
Shrimp or tofu + lettuce + mint + fresh rice paper W/ peanut dipping sauce
Kinaly Thai Restaurant
2508 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Fresh Spring Roll Tofu
|$12.00
Rice wrapper stuffed with lettuce, cabbage, carrot with choice of tofu. Served with peanut sauce mixture. (4 Pieces)
|Fresh Spring Roll Shrimp
|$12.00
Rice wrapper stuffed with lettuce, cabbage, carrot and rice noodles with choice of shrimp. Served with peanut sauce mixture. (4 Pieces)