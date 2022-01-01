Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken salad in
Carlsbad
/
Carlsbad
/
Grilled Chicken Salad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Super Sushi
1854 Marron Rd, Carlsbad
Avg 4.3
(615 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Salad
$8.95
More about Super Sushi
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Broken Yolk Cafe
7670 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
Avg 4
(1222 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
$17.75
Grilled chicken breast atop Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with tomato, parmesan cheese and croutons.
More about The Broken Yolk Cafe
