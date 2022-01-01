Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Beach Plum Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Beach Plum Kitchen

6971 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6287 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros with Chorizo$14.95
2 cage-free eggs any style, housemade black beans, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, sour cream, tomatillo salsa, salsa fresca, corn tortillas
More about Beach Plum Kitchen
banner pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Broken Yolk Cafe

7670 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1222 reviews)
Huevos Rancheros$17.75
A grilled corn tortilla topped with two over medium eggs and homemade ranchero sauce.
More about The Broken Yolk Cafe
banner pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Top of the Bagel

2540 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.7 (2228 reviews)
Huevos Rancheros$6.25
Jalapeño cream cheese, eggs, cheese and salsa.
More about Top of the Bagel

