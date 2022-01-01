Huevos rancheros in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Beach Plum Kitchen
6971 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Huevos Rancheros with Chorizo
|$14.95
2 cage-free eggs any style, housemade black beans, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, sour cream, tomatillo salsa, salsa fresca, corn tortillas
The Broken Yolk Cafe
7670 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Huevos Rancheros
|$17.75
A grilled corn tortilla topped with two over medium eggs and homemade ranchero sauce.