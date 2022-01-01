Kale salad in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve kale salad
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Beach Plum Kitchen
6971 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Chopped Kale Salad
|$10.95
pickled red onion, apple, toasted pumpkin seeds, creamy roasted garlic dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Baby Kale & Portobello Salad
|$13.95
baby kale, grape tomatoes, carrots, golden beets, quinoa, goat cheese & lemon-caper vinaigrette
La Cocina Mesa
6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
Black & purple kale, pickled red onions, crispy apple, watermelon radishes, croutons,cotija cheese, toasted pepitas & charred lemon vinaigrette
Dairy Free
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
264 Fresco
264 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad
|Italian Kale & Quinoa Salad
|$14.00
quinoa + heirloom tomatoes + arugula + corn + asparagus + red onion + sweet peas + lemon + evoo
vegetarian
gluten free
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Veggie Grill
965 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad
|Kale + Quinoa Power Salad
|$12.80
Organic quinoa served on a bed of chopped kale with cucumber, carrot, avocado, dried currants, bell peppers, gigande beans, pickled onions and 3-seed crunch and mango-lemon vinaigrette | Gluten-friendly.