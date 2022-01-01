Kale salad in Carlsbad

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beach Plum Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Beach Plum Kitchen

6971 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6287 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Kale Salad$10.95
pickled red onion, apple, toasted pumpkin seeds, creamy roasted garlic dressing
More about Beach Plum Kitchen
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen

6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baby Kale & Portobello Salad$13.95
baby kale, grape tomatoes, carrots, golden beets, quinoa, goat cheese & lemon-caper vinaigrette
More about Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
Item pic

 

La Cocina Mesa

6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Salad$12.00
Black & purple kale, pickled red onions, crispy apple, watermelon radishes, croutons,cotija cheese, toasted pepitas & charred lemon vinaigrette
Dairy Free
More about La Cocina Mesa
264 Fresco image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

264 Fresco

264 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Kale & Quinoa Salad$14.00
quinoa + heirloom tomatoes + arugula + corn + asparagus + red onion + sweet peas + lemon + evoo
vegetarian
gluten free
More about 264 Fresco
banner pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Veggie Grill

965 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6630 reviews)
Kale + Quinoa Power Salad $12.80
Organic quinoa served on a bed of chopped kale with cucumber, carrot, avocado, dried currants, bell peppers, gigande beans, pickled onions and 3-seed crunch and mango-lemon vinaigrette | Gluten-friendly.
More about Veggie Grill

