Carlsbad restaurants you'll love

SOLD OUT!!!! // 1st Course: Hamachi Crudo with Finger Lime and Marigold Kosho, Kohlrabi, Citrus Fern and Lime // 2nd Course: Lobster Cavatelli with Black Truffle, Roasted Mushrooms, Parmesan, and Persillade // 3rd Course: Milk Bread with Brittany Butter // 4th Course: Roasted Dry-Aged Liberty Farms Duck with a Tart of Caramelized Shallot, Braised Duck Leg, Roasted Beets, Port Jus and Pinot Sorrel // 5th Course: Champagne Pavlova with Hibiscus Poached Pears, Meringue and Champagne Cream

