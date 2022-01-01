Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carlsbad restaurants you'll love

Carlsbad restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Carlsbad

Must-try Carlsbad restaurants

Pluck United image

 

Pluck United

2527 Camino Real, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BREAST NUGGETS & FRIES$7.95
PASTURE RAISED BONE BROTH$6.95
ROTISERIE- BBQ$8.95
Grand Avenue Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Grand Avenue Bar & Grill

752 Grand Ave, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grand Burger$10.95
1/2 pound charbroiled burger, 100% Certified Angus Beef. Served with lettuce and tomato.
The Clubhouse$12.95
Double decker turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and swiss cheese on your choice of bread.
Blackened Chicken Deluxe$13.95
Breast of chicken blackened with Cajun spices and topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Knockout Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS

Knockout Pizza

2937 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (1307 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bronx Red Pie - 18"$25.44
Knockout Pie - 18"$25.44
Garlic Knots$4.80
Casero Taqueria image

TACOS

Casero Taqueria

2674 Gateway Rd #195, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
**Guacamole$9.95
Avocado, cilantro, tomato, onion and lime juice served with homemade tortilla chips
**Carne Asada Burrito$13.95
Wood-fired carne asada with guacamole, salsa fresca and our Mexican cheese blend
**Al Pastor Taco$4.50
Chili-rubbed pork cooked traditionally with onions, cilantro, salsa verde and fresh cut pineapple.
Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC image

 

Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC

7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$3.79
Romaine Lettuce,Parmesan Cheese,Croutons,Caesar Dressing.
Meat Lasagna$14.69
*PASTA CANNOT BE SUBSTITUTED*
14" Create Your Own$16.44
FISH DISTRICT image

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

2675 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.1 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FISH & CHIPS
Hand-battered Alaskan cod, BATTERED FRIES, parsley, caper sauce
SALMON & KALE bowl$13.00
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), grilled salmon, lemon-honey kale, nori, sesame seeds, scallions, ginger-teriyaki sauce
Taco BAJA style$5.25
(gf) Cabbage-cilantro, pico de gallo, corn tortilla, chipotle sauce
Jeune et Jolie image

SEAFOOD

Jeune et Jolie

2659 State St Ste. 102, Carlsbad

Avg 4.7 (2327 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Saturday Family Meal for 2$64.00
PAELLA: chicken, chorizo, saffron rice // GAZPACHO: lemon oil // PATATAS BRAVAS: smoked peppers, garlic aioli // PISTO: summer vegetables // LECHE FRITA: lemon, cinnamon
-Option to add 750ml bottled cocktails
Mother's Day Brunch$95.00
Celebrate all the moms out there with a Mother's Day Brunch for 4. Includes Lobster Tail Benedict, a Bottle of Brut and Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice, with sides of Creamed Spinach, Fresh Fruit and Cheese and Freshly Baked Croissants with Normandy Butter and Preserves. Option to add 30g of Regiis Ova Caviar.
A Camp Jeune New Year (Pick Up 12/31)$200.00
SOLD OUT!!!! // 1st Course: Hamachi Crudo with Finger Lime and Marigold Kosho, Kohlrabi, Citrus Fern and Lime // 2nd Course: Lobster Cavatelli with Black Truffle, Roasted Mushrooms, Parmesan, and Persillade // 3rd Course: Milk Bread with Brittany Butter // 4th Course: Roasted Dry-Aged Liberty Farms Duck with a Tart of Caramelized Shallot, Braised Duck Leg, Roasted Beets, Port Jus and Pinot Sorrel // 5th Course: Champagne Pavlova with Hibiscus Poached Pears, Meringue and Champagne Cream
Giaola Italian Kitchen image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Giaola Italian Kitchen

2668 Gateway Road, Carlsbad

Avg 4.4 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carbonara$18.00
Spaghetti | Prosciutto | Garlic | Onion | Egg | Pecorino | Crushed Red Chili | Olive Oil
Sandra's Lasagna$17.00
Homemade Pasta | Blend of Marinara
Bechamel & Meat Sauce | Italian Cheeses
Italian Mule$13.00
Beach Plum Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Beach Plum Kitchen

6971 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buttermilk Pancakes$11.95
3 pancakes served with whipped butter and syrup.
Ben's Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Scrambled cage-free eggs with natural cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes, spicy black beans, and roasted poblano peppers. Served with tomatillo salsa and salsa fresca on the side.
Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes$13.95
Topped with fresh strawberries, served with vanilla creme anglaise, whipped cream, shortbread crumbles and syrup.
Felix's BBQ With Soul image

 

FELIX'S BBQ WITH SOUL

5671 Palmer Way, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SAMPLER PLATTER$35.00
An appetizer big enough to share! Your choice of four meats & four sides.
(Serves 2-3 people)
ALABAMA FRIED CHICKEN$16.00
Moist & Tender, seasoned just right, fried to a crisp golden brown. [white meat +$2.50]
LUNCHBOX ALABAMA FRIED CHICKEN$12.00
3 PIECES OF OUR FAMOUS ALABAMA FRIED CHICKEN! SERVED WITH FRIES AND COLESLAW! (dark meat $1)
(white meat $1.50)
Pure Project image

 

Pure Project

2825 State Street, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Valle De La Sol (4 Pack)$22.00
Murky IPA w/ Nelson, Strata, & Mosaic Hops, 6.8% ABV - 4 Pack
Opaque Dreams (4 Pack)$25.00
Smoothie Style Ale w/ Blueberry and Peach, 6% ABV - 4 Pack
La Vie En Rose (4 Pack)$17.00
Saison w/ Honey & Hibiscus, 6.5% ABV - 4 Pack
*Collaboration w/ Mikolich Farms
Earthbar image

 

Earthbar

7710 EL CAMINO REAL, La Costa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Bowl$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Muscle Up$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Thanksgiving Pre-Orders image

 

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Catering

6985 el camino real #108, carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$60.00
Serves 6-8. Romaine and mixed greens, chipotle-agave vinaigrette, tomatoes, corn, black beans, natural cheddar, red bell peppers, tortilla strips, and grilled chicken
Tinleaf Salad$55.00
Serves 6-8. Wild arugula and wasabi vinaigrette, cucumbers, Tomatoes, quinoa, sundried cranberries, and Toasted almonds
Hearts of Romaine Salad$45.00
Serves 6-8 people. Hearts of romaine, basil-green goddess dressing, parmesan and seasoned croutons
Black Rail Kitchen + Bar image

 

Black Rail Kitchen + Bar

6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.1 (431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kino White Mexican Garlic Shrimp$16.00
Kino White Mexican Garlic Shrimp
garlic, olive oil, chili de arbol, artisan bread
Margherita Flatbread$18.00
Our housemade dough topped with garlic purée, charred tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO, parmesan
Housemade Casarecce$24.00
The pasta is made in house and is tossed in a traditional roman italian sauce made from red onion, garlic, chili flake, pancetta, and san marzano tomatoes. It is finished with a touch of butter, parm cheese, olive oil, basil, and topped with burrata cheese, micro basil, and parmesan bread crumbs.
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen

6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Twisted BLT$11.95
apple wood smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, leaf lettuce, basil mayo on artisan multi-grain
Turkey Entree$15.95
with natural gravy, cranberry relish & choice of 2 sides
Tri Tip Entree$17.95
with homemade tin leaf steak sauce & choice of 2 sides
Main pic

 

La Cocina Mesa

6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pollo Mole Negro$15.00
mary’s 1/2 chicken slow roasted then dipped in our house-made oaxacan mole negro w/cilantro-lime rice, pinto beans, pickled red onions, pepitas, sesame seeds & housemade corn tortillas
Gluten Free
Dairy Free
Citrus Carnitas$15.00
slow-roasted citrus marinated boneless pork shoulder w/lime-cilantro rice, pinto beans, tomatillo salsa & housemade corn tortillas
Gluten Free
Dairy Free
Tajin Chips$4.00
Tajin seasoned tortilla chips w/house salsa
Gluten Free
Dairy Free
Pure Taco image

 

Pure Taco

2742 State Street Suite 102, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
California Burrito*$10.95
Grilled steak with crispy french fries, guacamole, Mexican cheese blend and salsa fresca
Pastor Taco*$3.70
Chili rubbed pork cooked with diced onion, cilantro, fresh cut pineapple and salsa verde.
Shredded Chicken Taco*$3.70
Citrus marinated grilled chicken topped with diced onion, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde
Green Dragon Tavern & Museum image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CUPCAKES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Green Dragon Tavern & Museum

6115 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad

Avg 4.2 (3444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Dip$15.95
thinly sliced beef, swiss, horseradish cream, caramelized onions, baguette, au jus, garlic parmesan fries.
Pepperoni
Tavern Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni,
Caesar Salad (GF*)$9.95
romaine, brioche croutons, shaved parmesan, grape tomato, caesar dressing, parmesan crostini.
Banner pic

 

The Wise Ox

7750 EL CAMINO REAL STE R, CARLSBAD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Beef Sandwich$11.99
sliced house roast beef, havarti lettuce, tomato, horseradish mayo, rye bread
Philly Cheese Steak$12.99
Shaved NY steak , sweet pickled peppers, onions, american cheese, duke's mayo, amoroso roll
Bologna Sandwich$11.99
house bologna, american cheese, mayo & mustard, bun
Gregorio's Restaurant image

PIZZA

Gregorio's Restaurant

300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fettuccine Alfredo$19.00
Pasta with “made to order” cream sauce.
Pasta De Cabia$19.00
Our “house specialty” pasta smothered in our vodka cream sauce and tossed with plum tomato.
Garlic Bread$6.00
House made bread toasted with olive oil and fresh garlic.
American Heroes & Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

American Heroes & Brew

300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120, Carlsbad

Avg 5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TOGO BROOKLYN$18.00
Housemade Mama’s meatballs, marinara, shaved parm, mozzarella on an amoroso roll
TOGO HOBOKEN$18.00
Ham, salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, oregano, served on an amoroso roll
TOGO CARLSBAD$18.00
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, duroc bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, served on a brioche bun
El Puerto Street Taco image

 

El Puerto Street Taco

890 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Burrito$9.00
Carne asada, guacamole, cheese, fries, sour cream
2 Taco Plate$10.00
Includes rice and beans
Carne Asada Burrito$9.00
Salsa Fresca, guacamole, beans, rice
Notorious Burgers image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Notorious Burgers

6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Belby Burger$6.99
Angus beef blend, American cheese, Brioche bun
Notorious$15.50
Proprietary beef blend, honey cured bacon, Tillamook cheddar, iceberg lettuce, grilled onions, local tomatoes, notorious sauce and toasted house bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.
Belby Burger$6.99
Angus beef blend, American cheese, Brioche bun
Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy image

 

Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy

2628 Gateway Road Suite 135, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Black Lime Wings$16.00
Crispy skin-on chicken thighs tossed with our hatch chile and black lime rub. Served with cilantro ranch. 5 out of 10 spice level
Steak and Truffle Frites$24.00
6 oz grilled hanger steak, with our version of an Argentinian Chimichurri (cilantro, parsley, garlic, onion and more) sauce, truffle fries. Recommended cooked medium (pink inside).
Korean Wings
Crispy skin-on chicken thighs tossed in tangy and sweet gochujang wing sauce with miso ranch dip. 4 out of 10 on the spice scale.
Bushfire Kitchen image

 

Bushfire Kitchen

3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich$11.95
100% grass-fed natural tri-tip, sharp cheddar, grilled onions, and our housemade gluten-free barbeque sauce.
Grass-Fed Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)$11.95
100% grass-fed tri-tip marinated in our house spice blend and grilled to tender perfection. Served over your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)$11.95
Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Campfire Restaurant image

 

Campfire Restaurant

2725 State St., Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
S'mores Kit$6.00
(each kit is for one guest)
Broccoli$14.00
chermoula. lime. candied peanut.
Roasted Broccoli$14.00
chermoula. lime. candied peanut
SusieCakes image

 

SusieCakes

3598 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$17.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Bologna Gourmet image

 

Bologna Gourmet

5661 PALMER WAY, STE B, CARLSBAD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Cotoletta$20.50
Breaded light fried chicken breast, finished in oven, served with arugula and tomatoes.
Lasagna Bolognese$18.80
Traditional homemade lasagna pasta prepared in layers of besciamella cream, bolognese meat ragu, and parmigiano cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
Breaded light fried chicken breast, served with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished in oven. Served with arugula and cherry tomatoes.
264 Fresco image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

264 Fresco

264 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Insalata di Noci$14.00
organic mixed baby greens + walnuts + poached pears + gorgonzola cheese + raspberry vinaigrette
vegetarian
gluten free
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio$10.00
vegetarian
Lasagna$26.00
our signature lasagna + meat sauce
Oak + Elixir image

 

Oak + Elixir

2917 State St., Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Trivia Pack: Combo board + Napa wine bottle$45.00
Baked Brie$13.00
Artichoke Dip + Fresh Baked Crostini$12.00
