Carlsbad restaurants you'll love

Pluck United
2527 Camino Real, Carlsbad
|BREAST NUGGETS & FRIES
|$7.95
|PASTURE RAISED BONE BROTH
|$6.95
|ROTISERIE- BBQ
|$8.95
Grand Avenue Bar & Grill
752 Grand Ave, Carlsbad
|Grand Burger
|$10.95
1/2 pound charbroiled burger, 100% Certified Angus Beef. Served with lettuce and tomato.
|The Clubhouse
|$12.95
Double decker turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and swiss cheese on your choice of bread.
|Blackened Chicken Deluxe
|$13.95
Breast of chicken blackened with Cajun spices and topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Knockout Pizza
2937 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad
|Bronx Red Pie - 18"
|$25.44
|Knockout Pie - 18"
|$25.44
|Garlic Knots
|$4.80
Casero Taqueria
2674 Gateway Rd #195, Carlsbad
|**Guacamole
|$9.95
Avocado, cilantro, tomato, onion and lime juice served with homemade tortilla chips
|**Carne Asada Burrito
|$13.95
Wood-fired carne asada with guacamole, salsa fresca and our Mexican cheese blend
|**Al Pastor Taco
|$4.50
Chili-rubbed pork cooked traditionally with onions, cilantro, salsa verde and fresh cut pineapple.
Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103, Carlsbad
|Caesar Salad
|$3.79
Romaine Lettuce,Parmesan Cheese,Croutons,Caesar Dressing.
|Meat Lasagna
|$14.69
*PASTA CANNOT BE SUBSTITUTED*
|14" Create Your Own
|$16.44
FISH DISTRICT
2675 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad
|FISH & CHIPS
Hand-battered Alaskan cod, BATTERED FRIES, parsley, caper sauce
|SALMON & KALE bowl
|$13.00
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), grilled salmon, lemon-honey kale, nori, sesame seeds, scallions, ginger-teriyaki sauce
|Taco BAJA style
|$5.25
(gf) Cabbage-cilantro, pico de gallo, corn tortilla, chipotle sauce
Jeune et Jolie
2659 State St Ste. 102, Carlsbad
|Saturday Family Meal for 2
|$64.00
PAELLA: chicken, chorizo, saffron rice // GAZPACHO: lemon oil // PATATAS BRAVAS: smoked peppers, garlic aioli // PISTO: summer vegetables // LECHE FRITA: lemon, cinnamon
-Option to add 750ml bottled cocktails
|Mother's Day Brunch
|$95.00
Celebrate all the moms out there with a Mother's Day Brunch for 4. Includes Lobster Tail Benedict, a Bottle of Brut and Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice, with sides of Creamed Spinach, Fresh Fruit and Cheese and Freshly Baked Croissants with Normandy Butter and Preserves. Option to add 30g of Regiis Ova Caviar.
|A Camp Jeune New Year (Pick Up 12/31)
|$200.00
SOLD OUT!!!! // 1st Course: Hamachi Crudo with Finger Lime and Marigold Kosho, Kohlrabi, Citrus Fern and Lime // 2nd Course: Lobster Cavatelli with Black Truffle, Roasted Mushrooms, Parmesan, and Persillade // 3rd Course: Milk Bread with Brittany Butter // 4th Course: Roasted Dry-Aged Liberty Farms Duck with a Tart of Caramelized Shallot, Braised Duck Leg, Roasted Beets, Port Jus and Pinot Sorrel // 5th Course: Champagne Pavlova with Hibiscus Poached Pears, Meringue and Champagne Cream
Giaola Italian Kitchen
2668 Gateway Road, Carlsbad
|Carbonara
|$18.00
Spaghetti | Prosciutto | Garlic | Onion | Egg | Pecorino | Crushed Red Chili | Olive Oil
|Sandra's Lasagna
|$17.00
Homemade Pasta | Blend of Marinara
Bechamel & Meat Sauce | Italian Cheeses
|Italian Mule
|$13.00
Beach Plum Kitchen
6971 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$11.95
3 pancakes served with whipped butter and syrup.
|Ben's Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Scrambled cage-free eggs with natural cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes, spicy black beans, and roasted poblano peppers. Served with tomatillo salsa and salsa fresca on the side.
|Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes
|$13.95
Topped with fresh strawberries, served with vanilla creme anglaise, whipped cream, shortbread crumbles and syrup.
FELIX'S BBQ WITH SOUL
5671 Palmer Way, Carlsbad
|SAMPLER PLATTER
|$35.00
An appetizer big enough to share! Your choice of four meats & four sides.
(Serves 2-3 people)
|ALABAMA FRIED CHICKEN
|$16.00
Moist & Tender, seasoned just right, fried to a crisp golden brown. [white meat +$2.50]
|LUNCHBOX ALABAMA FRIED CHICKEN
|$12.00
3 PIECES OF OUR FAMOUS ALABAMA FRIED CHICKEN! SERVED WITH FRIES AND COLESLAW! (dark meat $1)
(white meat $1.50)
Pure Project
2825 State Street, Carlsbad
|Valle De La Sol (4 Pack)
|$22.00
Murky IPA w/ Nelson, Strata, & Mosaic Hops, 6.8% ABV - 4 Pack
|Opaque Dreams (4 Pack)
|$25.00
Smoothie Style Ale w/ Blueberry and Peach, 6% ABV - 4 Pack
|La Vie En Rose (4 Pack)
|$17.00
Saison w/ Honey & Hibiscus, 6.5% ABV - 4 Pack
*Collaboration w/ Mikolich Farms
Earthbar
7710 EL CAMINO REAL, La Costa
|Green Bowl
|$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
|Almond Butter Acai Bowl
|$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
|Muscle Up
|$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Catering
6985 el camino real #108, carlsbad
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$60.00
Serves 6-8. Romaine and mixed greens, chipotle-agave vinaigrette, tomatoes, corn, black beans, natural cheddar, red bell peppers, tortilla strips, and grilled chicken
|Tinleaf Salad
|$55.00
Serves 6-8. Wild arugula and wasabi vinaigrette, cucumbers, Tomatoes, quinoa, sundried cranberries, and Toasted almonds
|Hearts of Romaine Salad
|$45.00
Serves 6-8 people. Hearts of romaine, basil-green goddess dressing, parmesan and seasoned croutons
Black Rail Kitchen + Bar
6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Kino White Mexican Garlic Shrimp
|$16.00
Kino White Mexican Garlic Shrimp
garlic, olive oil, chili de arbol, artisan bread
|Margherita Flatbread
|$18.00
Our housemade dough topped with garlic purée, charred tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO, parmesan
|Housemade Casarecce
|$24.00
The pasta is made in house and is tossed in a traditional roman italian sauce made from red onion, garlic, chili flake, pancetta, and san marzano tomatoes. It is finished with a touch of butter, parm cheese, olive oil, basil, and topped with burrata cheese, micro basil, and parmesan bread crumbs.
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Twisted BLT
|$11.95
apple wood smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, leaf lettuce, basil mayo on artisan multi-grain
|Turkey Entree
|$15.95
with natural gravy, cranberry relish & choice of 2 sides
|Tri Tip Entree
|$17.95
with homemade tin leaf steak sauce & choice of 2 sides
La Cocina Mesa
6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Pollo Mole Negro
|$15.00
mary’s 1/2 chicken slow roasted then dipped in our house-made oaxacan mole negro w/cilantro-lime rice, pinto beans, pickled red onions, pepitas, sesame seeds & housemade corn tortillas
Gluten Free
Dairy Free
|Citrus Carnitas
|$15.00
slow-roasted citrus marinated boneless pork shoulder w/lime-cilantro rice, pinto beans, tomatillo salsa & housemade corn tortillas
Gluten Free
Dairy Free
|Tajin Chips
|$4.00
Tajin seasoned tortilla chips w/house salsa
Gluten Free
Dairy Free
Pure Taco
2742 State Street Suite 102, Carlsbad
|California Burrito*
|$10.95
Grilled steak with crispy french fries, guacamole, Mexican cheese blend and salsa fresca
|Pastor Taco*
|$3.70
Chili rubbed pork cooked with diced onion, cilantro, fresh cut pineapple and salsa verde.
|Shredded Chicken Taco*
|$3.70
Citrus marinated grilled chicken topped with diced onion, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde
Green Dragon Tavern & Museum
6115 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad
|French Dip
|$15.95
thinly sliced beef, swiss, horseradish cream, caramelized onions, baguette, au jus, garlic parmesan fries.
|Pepperoni
Tavern Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni,
|Caesar Salad (GF*)
|$9.95
romaine, brioche croutons, shaved parmesan, grape tomato, caesar dressing, parmesan crostini.
The Wise Ox
7750 EL CAMINO REAL STE R, CARLSBAD
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$11.99
sliced house roast beef, havarti lettuce, tomato, horseradish mayo, rye bread
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.99
Shaved NY steak , sweet pickled peppers, onions, american cheese, duke's mayo, amoroso roll
|Bologna Sandwich
|$11.99
house bologna, american cheese, mayo & mustard, bun
Gregorio's Restaurant
300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$19.00
Pasta with “made to order” cream sauce.
|Pasta De Cabia
|$19.00
Our “house specialty” pasta smothered in our vodka cream sauce and tossed with plum tomato.
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
House made bread toasted with olive oil and fresh garlic.
American Heroes & Brew
300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120, Carlsbad
|TOGO BROOKLYN
|$18.00
Housemade Mama’s meatballs, marinara, shaved parm, mozzarella on an amoroso roll
|TOGO HOBOKEN
|$18.00
Ham, salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, oregano, served on an amoroso roll
|TOGO CARLSBAD
|$18.00
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, duroc bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, served on a brioche bun
El Puerto Street Taco
890 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad
|California Burrito
|$9.00
Carne asada, guacamole, cheese, fries, sour cream
|2 Taco Plate
|$10.00
Includes rice and beans
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.00
Salsa Fresca, guacamole, beans, rice
Notorious Burgers
6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad
|Belby Burger
|$6.99
Angus beef blend, American cheese, Brioche bun
|Notorious
|$15.50
Proprietary beef blend, honey cured bacon, Tillamook cheddar, iceberg lettuce, grilled onions, local tomatoes, notorious sauce and toasted house bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.
|Belby Burger
|$6.99
Angus beef blend, American cheese, Brioche bun
Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy
2628 Gateway Road Suite 135, Carlsbad
|Black Lime Wings
|$16.00
Crispy skin-on chicken thighs tossed with our hatch chile and black lime rub. Served with cilantro ranch. 5 out of 10 spice level
|Steak and Truffle Frites
|$24.00
6 oz grilled hanger steak, with our version of an Argentinian Chimichurri (cilantro, parsley, garlic, onion and more) sauce, truffle fries. Recommended cooked medium (pink inside).
|Korean Wings
Crispy skin-on chicken thighs tossed in tangy and sweet gochujang wing sauce with miso ranch dip. 4 out of 10 on the spice scale.
Bushfire Kitchen
3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad
|BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich
|$11.95
100% grass-fed natural tri-tip, sharp cheddar, grilled onions, and our housemade gluten-free barbeque sauce.
|Grass-Fed Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)
|$11.95
100% grass-fed tri-tip marinated in our house spice blend and grilled to tender perfection. Served over your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
|Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)
|$11.95
Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Campfire Restaurant
2725 State St., Carlsbad
|S'mores Kit
|$6.00
(each kit is for one guest)
|Broccoli
|$14.00
chermoula. lime. candied peanut.
|Roasted Broccoli
|$14.00
chermoula. lime. candied peanut
SusieCakes
3598 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|8 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
|4 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$17.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
|Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Bologna Gourmet
5661 PALMER WAY, STE B, CARLSBAD
|Chicken Cotoletta
|$20.50
Breaded light fried chicken breast, finished in oven, served with arugula and tomatoes.
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$18.80
Traditional homemade lasagna pasta prepared in layers of besciamella cream, bolognese meat ragu, and parmigiano cheese.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$22.00
Breaded light fried chicken breast, served with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished in oven. Served with arugula and cherry tomatoes.
264 Fresco
264 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad
|Insalata di Noci
|$14.00
organic mixed baby greens + walnuts + poached pears + gorgonzola cheese + raspberry vinaigrette
vegetarian
gluten free
|Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
|$10.00
vegetarian
|Lasagna
|$26.00
our signature lasagna + meat sauce