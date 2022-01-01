Nachos in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve nachos
More about Pure Taco
Pure Taco
2742 State Street Suite 102, Carlsbad
|Ahi Poke Nachos*
|$15.95
Flour tortilla chips loaded with Ahi poke, English cucumber, diced avocado, shaved radish and green onion finished with a drizzle of chipotle crema.
More about Notorious Burgers
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Notorious Burgers
6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad
|Nacho Nachos
|$11.00
Crispy tortilla chips, beans, rice, cheddar/jack blend, house cheese sauce, jalapenos, lettuce, pico de gallo, lime cream
|Nacho Nachos
|$11.00
Crispy tortilla chips, beans, rice, cheddar/jack blend, house cheese sauce, jalapenos, lettuce, pico de gallo, lime cream
|Nacho Birria
|$14.00
crispy tortilla chips, cheddar/jack blend, birria, pico, cilantro and onion
More about Grubby’s Poke & Fish Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Grubby’s Poke & Fish Market
2501 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Nacho Poke
|$16.00
Base-tortilla chips protein-ahi tuna sauce-light poke sauce cilantro, onion, and lime juice toppings-two scoops of avocado, crab, and furikake. Spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce. Contains gluten and contains egg.
More about Veggie Grill
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Veggie Grill
965 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad
|Southwestern Nachos
|$11.65
Serves 2 | Corn chips, queso sauce, Tex-Mex style taco meat, ranchero beans, roasted tomato corn salsa, mashed avocado, sour cream and pickled chiles | Sub crispy fries (+$1.60) | Gluten-friendly.
|Southwestern Nachos
|$11.65
Serves 2 | Corn chips, queso sauce, Tex-Mex style taco meat, ranchero beans, roasted tomato corn salsa, mashed avocado, Cholula crema, and pickled chiles | Sub crispy fries (+$1.60) | Gluten-friendly.