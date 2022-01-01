Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Pure Taco

2742 State Street Suite 102, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ahi Poke Nachos*$15.95
Flour tortilla chips loaded with Ahi poke, English cucumber, diced avocado, shaved radish and green onion finished with a drizzle of chipotle crema.
More about Pure Taco
Notorious Burgers image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Notorious Burgers

6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nacho Nachos$11.00
Crispy tortilla chips, beans, rice, cheddar/jack blend, house cheese sauce, jalapenos, lettuce, pico de gallo, lime cream
Nacho Birria$14.00
crispy tortilla chips, cheddar/jack blend, birria, pico, cilantro and onion
More about Notorious Burgers
consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Grubby’s Poke & Fish Market

2501 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.7 (1570 reviews)
Nacho Poke$16.00
Base-tortilla chips protein-ahi tuna sauce-light poke sauce cilantro, onion, and lime juice toppings-two scoops of avocado, crab, and furikake. Spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce. Contains gluten and contains egg.
More about Grubby’s Poke & Fish Market
banner pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Veggie Grill

965 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6630 reviews)
Southwestern Nachos $11.65
Serves 2 | Corn chips, queso sauce, Tex-Mex style taco meat, ranchero beans, roasted tomato corn salsa, mashed avocado, sour cream and pickled chiles | Sub crispy fries (+$1.60) | Gluten-friendly.
More about Veggie Grill

