Octopus in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve octopus

34f4fa44-1419-40fa-901e-51f5d747cd4d image

 

Black Rail Kitchen + Bar

6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.1 (431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Charred Octopus$18.00
Octopus charred on the plancha, served with a saffron skordalia, blistered cherry tomatoes, arugula, shaved fennel, and Greek oregano dressing
More about Black Rail Kitchen + Bar
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Yamariki Sushi

7610 Via Campanile, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (3074 reviews)
Octopus Legs (Sashimi)$16.00
Six pieces.
Octopus Legs (Sushi)$6.95
Two pieces.
More about Yamariki Sushi
banner pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Super Sushi

1854 Marron Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Octopus Sashimi$16.95
Seven pieces.
Octopus Sushi Nigiri$6.25
Two pieces.
More about Super Sushi
banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Seafire Restaurant & Bar

6030 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad

Avg 3.9 (1269 reviews)
Charbroiled Octopus$19.00
Octopus, lemon, olive oil, and pita.
More about Seafire Restaurant & Bar

