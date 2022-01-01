Octopus in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve octopus
Black Rail Kitchen + Bar
6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Charred Octopus
|$18.00
Octopus charred on the plancha, served with a saffron skordalia, blistered cherry tomatoes, arugula, shaved fennel, and Greek oregano dressing
Yamariki Sushi
7610 Via Campanile, Carlsbad
|Octopus Legs (Sashimi)
|$16.00
Six pieces.
|Octopus Legs (Sushi)
|$6.95
Two pieces.
Super Sushi
1854 Marron Rd, Carlsbad
|Octopus Sashimi
|$16.95
Seven pieces.
|Octopus Sushi Nigiri
|$6.25
Two pieces.