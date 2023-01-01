Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Carlsbad

Go
Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve pad thai

Item pic

 

Torsap Thai Kitchen - Carlsbad

2668 Gateway Road, Suite 170, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$17.00
Rice noodles wok-fried + egg + bean sprouts + chives in tamarind reduction + served W/ peanut + lime and choice of chicken or vegetables / with shrimp add $5
More about Torsap Thai Kitchen - Carlsbad
Item pic

 

Kinaly Thai Restaurant

2508 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai$14.00
Pan fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and our signature pad thai sauce (sweet and sour sauce), served with crushed peanuts and lime on the side. Add your own choice of protein to enjoy.
More about Kinaly Thai Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Carlsbad

Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Tacos

Chili

Reuben

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Eggplant Parm

Salmon Sandwiches

Marble Cake

Map

More near Carlsbad to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (800 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (74 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (26 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston