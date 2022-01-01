Pies in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve pies

Knockout Pie - 18" image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS

Knockout Pizza

2937 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (1307 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pie - 18"$24.00
Knockout Pie - 18"$24.00
Porko Red Pie - 18"$24.00
More about Knockout Pizza
Apple Crumble Pie - 9" image

 

SusieCakes

3598 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
More about SusieCakes
Apple Crumble Pie - 9" image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

7610 Via Campanile, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
More about SusieCakes
Pieology 6063 image

 

Pieology 6063

2647 Gateway Road #101, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 6063
Pumpkin Pie image

 

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Catering

6985 el camino real #108, carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie$20.00
More about Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Catering

Map

Map

