Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Carlsbad

Go
Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

2675 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.1 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP PO' BOY$12.00
Cajun hand-battered shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle, house-sriracha sauce, french roll
More about FISH DISTRICT
Item pic

 

FELIX'S BBQ WITH SOUL

5671 Palmer Way, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP PO-BOY$14.00
Classic Shrimp Po'Boy with lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Po'Boy sauce on a Roll served with Fries.
CATFISH PO-BOY$13.00
Fried Catfish on a white roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles and po'boy sauce served with fries.
More about FELIX'S BBQ WITH SOUL
Notorious Burgers image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Notorious Burgers

6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Po' Boy Wedge$16.95
Iceberg wedge, Old Bay breadcrumbs, Trappey's remoulaude, baby heirlooms, Garlic shrimp
More about Notorious Burgers

Browse other tasty dishes in Carlsbad

Cobb Salad

Cannolis

Prosciutto

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Carne Asada Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

Red Velvet Cake

Roasted Beet Salad

Map

More near Carlsbad to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (862 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston