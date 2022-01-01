Po boy in Carlsbad
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
2675 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad
|SHRIMP PO' BOY
|$12.00
Cajun hand-battered shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle, house-sriracha sauce, french roll
FELIX'S BBQ WITH SOUL
5671 Palmer Way, Carlsbad
|SHRIMP PO-BOY
|$14.00
Classic Shrimp Po'Boy with lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Po'Boy sauce on a Roll served with Fries.
|CATFISH PO-BOY
|$13.00
Fried Catfish on a white roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles and po'boy sauce served with fries.