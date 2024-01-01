Pork chops in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve pork chops
Black Rail Kitchen + Bar
6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Beer Brined Duroc Pork Chop
|$33.00
Bone in duroc pork chop, crispy fingerling potatoes, honey mustard glaze, sweet + spicy peach chutney
Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Carlsbad
5801 Armada Drive, Carlsbad
|Beer-Brined Pork Chops
|$24.75
Two 8oz Red Trolley Ale-brined bone-in chops with firecracker and spicy mustard sauce, sautéed green beans, garlic mashed potatoes.
A tried-n-true matchup of flavors – Red Trolley Irish Ale…meet Beer-Brined Pork Chops! The savory grilled pork chops complements the sweet malts of our award-winning ale…a must have.