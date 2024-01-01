Pork chops in Carlsbad

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black Rail Kitchen + Bar image

 

Black Rail Kitchen + Bar

6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.1 (431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beer Brined Duroc Pork Chop$33.00
Bone in duroc pork chop, crispy fingerling potatoes, honey mustard glaze, sweet + spicy peach chutney
More about Black Rail Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Carlsbad

5801 Armada Drive, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beer-Brined Pork Chops$24.75
Two 8oz Red Trolley Ale-brined bone-in chops with firecracker and spicy mustard sauce, sautéed green beans, garlic mashed potatoes.
A tried-n-true matchup of flavors – Red Trolley Irish Ale…meet Beer-Brined Pork Chops! The savory grilled pork chops complements the sweet malts of our award-winning ale…a must have.
More about Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Carlsbad

