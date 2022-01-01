Pretzels in
Carlsbad
/
Carlsbad
/
Pretzels
Carlsbad restaurants that serve pretzels
Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy
2628 Gateway Road Suite 135, Carlsbad
No reviews yet
Giant Pretzel
$10.50
Bavarian style soft pretzel served with house made whole grain mustard and beer cheese.
More about Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy
