Pretzels in Carlsbad

Go
Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve pretzels

fba22805-65d7-4b21-908e-556c72ffefdc image

 

Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy

2628 Gateway Road Suite 135, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Giant Pretzel$10.50
Bavarian style soft pretzel served with house made whole grain mustard and beer cheese.
More about Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy

Browse other tasty dishes in Carlsbad

Cookies

Salmon

Avocado Toast

Garlic Bread

Cake

Chocolate Cake

Crispy Chicken

Rigatoni

Map

More near Carlsbad to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston