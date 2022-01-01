Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Carlsbad

Go
Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve prosciutto

Oak + Elixir image

 

Oak + Elixir

2917 State St., Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fig + Burrata + Prosciutto Flat$16.00
More about Oak + Elixir
banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Cicciotti's Trattoria Italiana & Seafood

595 Grand Ave, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (2994 reviews)
Pizza al Prosciutto$26.75
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, and prosciutto di Parma.
More about Cicciotti's Trattoria Italiana & Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Carlsbad

Thai Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

Cheese Pizza

Carbonara

Sweet Potato Fries

Carne Asada Tacos

Huevos Rancheros

Muffins

Map

More near Carlsbad to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (862 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston