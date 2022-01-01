Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prosciutto in
Carlsbad
/
Carlsbad
/
Prosciutto
Carlsbad restaurants that serve prosciutto
Oak + Elixir
2917 State St., Carlsbad
No reviews yet
Fig + Burrata + Prosciutto Flat
$16.00
More about Oak + Elixir
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Cicciotti's Trattoria Italiana & Seafood
595 Grand Ave, Carlsbad
Avg 4.3
(2994 reviews)
Pizza al Prosciutto
$26.75
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, and prosciutto di Parma.
More about Cicciotti's Trattoria Italiana & Seafood
