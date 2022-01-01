Quesadillas in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve quesadillas
TACOS
Casero Taqueria
2674 Gateway Rd #195, Carlsbad
|**Chipotle Quesadilla
|$12.95
|**Kids Quesadilla
|$6.95
Served with rice and beans and a fresh pineapple skewer. Choice of Milk or Juice Box • Pollo Asado Taco • Carne Asada Taco • Bean & Cheese Burrito • Cheese Quesadilla
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
2675 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$6.75
(12 & under) Flour tortilla, cheddar, one SIDE.
La Cocina Mesa
6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
corn or flour tortilla filled with jack cheese
Pure Taco
2742 State Street Suite 102, Carlsbad
|Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla*
|$10.95
A flour tortilla stuffed with citrus marinated chicken, adobo sauce and our Mexican cheese blend. Served with salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream
|Plain Quesadilla*
|$5.95
quesadilla served with rice, beans and fresh pineapple. Choice of apple juice or milk
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Notorious Burgers
6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad
|Birria Quesadilla
|$12.95
Crispy seared tortilla, braised birria, onions and cilantro
|KIDS QUESADILLA
|$6.99
Bushfire Kitchen
3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.95
Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses and free-range chicken breast. Served with one side.
|Cheese Quesadilla (v)
|$4.95
Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with one side.
Felix's Casa
5671 Palmer Way, Carlsbad
|CHICKEN ASADA QUESADILLA
|$8.99
CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, CHICKEN ASADA INSIDE A FLOUR TORTILLA! SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE!