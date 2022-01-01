Quesadillas in Carlsbad

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Casero Taqueria image

TACOS

Casero Taqueria

2674 Gateway Rd #195, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
**Chipotle Quesadilla$12.95
**Kids Quesadilla$6.95
Served with rice and beans and a fresh pineapple skewer. Choice of Milk or Juice Box • Pollo Asado Taco • Carne Asada Taco • Bean & Cheese Burrito • Cheese Quesadilla
More about Casero Taqueria
Item pic

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

2675 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.1 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHEESE QUESADILLA$6.75
(12 & under) Flour tortilla, cheddar, one SIDE.
More about FISH DISTRICT
Item pic

 

La Cocina Mesa

6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
corn or flour tortilla filled with jack cheese
More about La Cocina Mesa
Item pic

 

Pure Taco

2742 State Street Suite 102, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla*$10.95
A flour tortilla stuffed with citrus marinated chicken, adobo sauce and our Mexican cheese blend. Served with salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream
Plain Quesadilla*$5.95
quesadilla served with rice, beans and fresh pineapple. Choice of apple juice or milk
More about Pure Taco
Notorious Burgers image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Notorious Burgers

6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birria Quesadilla$12.95
Crispy seared tortilla, braised birria, onions and cilantro
KIDS QUESADILLA$6.99
Birria Quesadilla$12.95
Crispy seared tortilla, braised birria, onions and cilantro
More about Notorious Burgers
Bushfire Kitchen image

 

Bushfire Kitchen

3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$5.95
Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses and free-range chicken breast. Served with one side.
Cheese Quesadilla (v)$4.95
Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with one side.
Cheese Quesadilla (v)$4.95
Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with one side.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
Item pic

 

Felix's Casa

5671 Palmer Way, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN ASADA QUESADILLA$8.99
CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, CHICKEN ASADA INSIDE A FLOUR TORTILLA! SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE!
More about Felix's Casa
banner pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Veggie Grill

965 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6630 reviews)
Kids' Quesadilla$9.05
Toasted flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese | sub corn tortilla - no charge | 300 - 450 cal.
More about Veggie Grill

