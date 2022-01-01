Quinoa salad in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve quinoa salad
Bushfire Kitchen
3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad
|Quinoa & Power Greens Salad (gf) (ve)
|$10.95
Organic quinoa, black rice, wild baby arugula, baby kale, baby spinach, roasted beets, local organic avocado, chickpeas, and orange segments served with soy & orange vinaigrette. Gluten-Free.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
264 Fresco
264 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad
|Italian Kale & Quinoa Salad
|$14.00
quinoa + heirloom tomatoes + arugula + corn + asparagus + red onion + sweet peas + lemon + evoo
vegetarian
gluten free
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Veggie Grill
965 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad
|Kale + Quinoa Power Salad
|$12.80
Organic quinoa served on a bed of chopped kale with cucumber, carrot, avocado, dried currants, bell peppers, gigande beans, pickled onions and 3-seed crunch and mango-lemon vinaigrette | Gluten-friendly.