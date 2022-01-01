Quinoa salad in Carlsbad

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bushfire Kitchen

3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quinoa & Power Greens Salad (gf) (ve)$10.95
Organic quinoa, black rice, wild baby arugula, baby kale, baby spinach, roasted beets, local organic avocado, chickpeas, and orange segments served with soy & orange vinaigrette. Gluten-Free.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
264 Fresco image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

264 Fresco

264 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Kale & Quinoa Salad$14.00
quinoa + heirloom tomatoes + arugula + corn + asparagus + red onion + sweet peas + lemon + evoo
vegetarian
gluten free
More about 264 Fresco
banner pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Veggie Grill

965 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6630 reviews)
Kale + Quinoa Power Salad $12.80
Organic quinoa served on a bed of chopped kale with cucumber, carrot, avocado, dried currants, bell peppers, gigande beans, pickled onions and 3-seed crunch and mango-lemon vinaigrette | Gluten-friendly.
More about Veggie Grill

