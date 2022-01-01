Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve reuben

Notorious Burgers image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Notorious Burgers

6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
What A Reuben$14.95
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, dill pickles, 1000 Island and marbled rye. Includes salad or coleslaw.
Classic reuben image

 

Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy

2628 Gateway Road Suite 135, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic reuben$16.00
House remoulade, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, marble rye and choice of Side.
banner pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

California Cafe

2205 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad

Avg 3 (51 reviews)
Hot Reuben on Rye$10.99
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkreut, and dijon mustard on rye.
banner pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Veggie Grill

965 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6630 reviews)
Reuben on Rye$14.00
Warmed corned beef, special sauce, whiskey dill sauerkraut, smoked gouda on griddled rye bread | Make it a wrap - no charge
