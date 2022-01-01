Reuben in Carlsbad
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Notorious Burgers
6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad
|What A Reuben
|$14.95
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, dill pickles, 1000 Island and marbled rye. Includes salad or coleslaw.
Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy
2628 Gateway Road Suite 135, Carlsbad
|Classic reuben
|$16.00
House remoulade, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, marble rye and choice of Side.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
California Cafe
2205 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad
|Hot Reuben on Rye
|$10.99
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkreut, and dijon mustard on rye.