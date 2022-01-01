Rice soup in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve rice soup
More about Chin's Gourmet - La Costa
Chin's Gourmet - La Costa
6990 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Sweet Sesame Rice Ball Soup (Chef's Top Pick)
|$13.95
Chef special! Sweet Sesame Rice ball fermented in rice-wine soup.
|Three Flavor Sizzling Rice Soup
|$12.95
More about Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad
2820 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad
|Sizzling Rice Soup
|$11.95
A unique blend of chicken, beef, shrimp, mushroom, napa cabbage, carrots, and snow peas in a savory chicken broth with sizzling rice on top. Includes a bag of wonton crisps.