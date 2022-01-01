Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve rice soup

Chin's Gourmet - La Costa

6990 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (1655 reviews)
Sweet Sesame Rice Ball Soup (Chef's Top Pick)$13.95
Chef special! Sweet Sesame Rice ball fermented in rice-wine soup.
Three Flavor Sizzling Rice Soup$12.95
More about Chin's Gourmet - La Costa
banner pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad

2820 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (175 reviews)
Sizzling Rice Soup$11.95
A unique blend of chicken, beef, shrimp, mushroom, napa cabbage, carrots, and snow peas in a savory chicken broth with sizzling rice on top. Includes a bag of wonton crisps.
More about Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad

