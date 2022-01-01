Salmon in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants that serve salmon

SALMON & KALE bowl image

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

2675 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.1 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SALMON & KALE bowl$12.00
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), grilled salmon, lemon-honey kale, nori, sesame seeds, scallions, ginger-teriyaki sauce
More about FISH DISTRICT
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen

6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Entree$16.95
sustainably raised fresh salmon filet, lemon and choice of 2 sides
More about Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CUPCAKES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Green Dragon Tavern & Museum

6115 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad

Avg 4.2 (3444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cedar Plank Salmon (GF)$25.95
whole grain mustard & brown sugar
crust, orange basil relish, grilled asparagus, herb roasted fingerlings.
More about Green Dragon Tavern & Museum
Salmon Plate (gf) image

 

Bushfire Kitchen

3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Plate (gf)$19.00
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, Italian parsley and capers. Gluten-Free. Served over organic brown rice or basmati rice with our housemade focaccia bread & scallion sauce and a choice of one side.
Salmon Bowl (gf)$12.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
More about Bushfire Kitchen

