Salmon in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve salmon
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
2675 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad
|SALMON & KALE bowl
|$12.00
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), grilled salmon, lemon-honey kale, nori, sesame seeds, scallions, ginger-teriyaki sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Salmon Entree
|$16.95
sustainably raised fresh salmon filet, lemon and choice of 2 sides
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CUPCAKES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Green Dragon Tavern & Museum
6115 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad
|Cedar Plank Salmon (GF)
|$25.95
whole grain mustard & brown sugar
crust, orange basil relish, grilled asparagus, herb roasted fingerlings.
Bushfire Kitchen
3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad
|Salmon Plate (gf)
|$19.00
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, Italian parsley and capers. Gluten-Free. Served over organic brown rice or basmati rice with our housemade focaccia bread & scallion sauce and a choice of one side.
|Salmon Bowl (gf)
|$12.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.