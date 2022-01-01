Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

PIZZA

Gregorio's Restaurant

300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallops Bacon$28.00
Scallops wrapped in bacon and grilled.
More about Gregorio's Restaurant
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Yamariki Sushi

7610 Via Campanile, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (3074 reviews)
Jumbo Scallop (Sushi)$7.50
Two pieces.
Spicy Baby Scallop Roll$5.95
Baby Scallop and cucumber with mayo.
Jumbo Scallop (Sashimi)$17.95
Six pieces.
More about Yamariki Sushi
banner pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Super Sushi

1854 Marron Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Scallop Sushi Nigiri$5.50
Two pieces.
Scallop Roll$6.50
More about Super Sushi
banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Cicciotti's Trattoria Italiana & Seafood

595 Grand Ave, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (2994 reviews)
Gamberi &amp; Scallops Spiedini$31.75
Large shrimp and large scallops kabob style grilled and finished in a garlic champagne sauce. All entrées are served with fresh vegetables and spaghetti aglio e olio. Please no substitutions.
More about Cicciotti's Trattoria Italiana & Seafood
banner pic

 

Chin's Gourmet - La Costa

6990 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (1655 reviews)
Hunan Scallops$20.95
Hunan Scallops$14.95
Sizzling Beef and Scallops$20.95
Tender beed and fresh scallops stir fried w/ assorted vegetables in the Chef's special brown sauce.
More about Chin's Gourmet - La Costa
banner pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad

2820 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (175 reviews)
Sizzling Beef and Scallops$22.95
Tender beef and fresh scallops stir-fried with fresh assorted vegetables in a chef’s special brown sauce. Served with steamed white rice. For fried rice, lo mein soft noodles, or brown rice, please order entree separately from the rice and noodles section. The fried rice and lo mein soft noodles are made to order with your specifications. Thank you.
More about Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad

