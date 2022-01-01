Scallops in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve scallops
PIZZA
Gregorio's Restaurant
300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad
|Scallops Bacon
|$28.00
Scallops wrapped in bacon and grilled.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Yamariki Sushi
7610 Via Campanile, Carlsbad
|Jumbo Scallop (Sushi)
|$7.50
Two pieces.
|Spicy Baby Scallop Roll
|$5.95
Baby Scallop and cucumber with mayo.
|Jumbo Scallop (Sashimi)
|$17.95
Six pieces.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Super Sushi
1854 Marron Rd, Carlsbad
|Scallop Sushi Nigiri
|$5.50
Two pieces.
|Scallop Roll
|$6.50
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Cicciotti's Trattoria Italiana & Seafood
595 Grand Ave, Carlsbad
|Gamberi & Scallops Spiedini
|$31.75
Large shrimp and large scallops kabob style grilled and finished in a garlic champagne sauce. All entrées are served with fresh vegetables and spaghetti aglio e olio. Please no substitutions.
Chin's Gourmet - La Costa
6990 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Hunan Scallops
|$20.95
|Hunan Scallops
|$14.95
|Sizzling Beef and Scallops
|$20.95
Tender beed and fresh scallops stir fried w/ assorted vegetables in the Chef's special brown sauce.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad
2820 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad
|Sizzling Beef and Scallops
|$22.95
Tender beef and fresh scallops stir-fried with fresh assorted vegetables in a chef’s special brown sauce. Served with steamed white rice. For fried rice, lo mein soft noodles, or brown rice, please order entree separately from the rice and noodles section. The fried rice and lo mein soft noodles are made to order with your specifications. Thank you.