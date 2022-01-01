Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Carlsbad

Go
Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

banner pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Super Sushi

1854 Marron Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Shrimp Fried Rice$14.95
Shrimp Fried Rice Bundle$14.95
Served with your choice of Coca-Cola product.
More about Super Sushi
banner pic

 

Chin's Gourmet - La Costa

6990 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (1655 reviews)
Shrimp Fried Rice$13.95
More about Chin's Gourmet - La Costa

Browse other tasty dishes in Carlsbad

Vegan Sandwiches

Chocolate Brownies

Rice Soup

Marble Cake

Waffles

Carbonara

Lo Mein Noodles

Honey Chicken

Map

More near Carlsbad to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (862 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston