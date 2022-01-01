Sliders in Carlsbad
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Notorious Burgers
6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad
|Gyro Sliders
|$11.95
Sliced gyro, Red onion, Lettuce, House tzatziki
|Bulger Sliders
|$11.00
Angus beef blend, American cheese, Iceberg, Red onion, Vienna pickles, Tomatoes, Notorious sauce
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Seafire Restaurant & Bar
6030 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad
|Salmon Sliders
|$14.00
Grilled salmon, red onions, arugula, lemon caper aioli, and homemade garlic bread. Served with choice of one of the following: fries, small (greek or Caesar) salad, or small lemon chicken soup.