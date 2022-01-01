Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve sliders

Notorious Burgers image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Notorious Burgers

6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyro Sliders$11.95
Sliced gyro, Red onion, Lettuce, House tzatziki
Bulger Sliders$11.00
Angus beef blend, American cheese, Iceberg, Red onion, Vienna pickles, Tomatoes, Notorious sauce
Bulger Sliders$11.00
Angus beef blend, American cheese, Iceberg, Red onion, Vienna pickles, Tomatoes, Notorious sauce
More about Notorious Burgers
banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Seafire Restaurant & Bar

6030 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad

Avg 3.9 (1269 reviews)
Salmon Sliders$14.00
Grilled salmon, red onions, arugula, lemon caper aioli, and homemade garlic bread. Served with choice of one of the following: fries, small (greek or Caesar) salad, or small lemon chicken soup.
More about Seafire Restaurant & Bar
banner pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Veggie Grill

965 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6630 reviews)
Japanese Katsu-Style Sliders$14.00
Handcrafted Impossible ™ meat sliders, marinated and crispy fried topped with pickled vegetables, fresh herbs, and house-made sesame aioli all on a pillowy steamed bao bun.
More about Veggie Grill

