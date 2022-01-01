Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Squid in
Carlsbad
/
Carlsbad
/
Squid
Carlsbad restaurants that serve squid
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Yamariki Sushi
7610 Via Campanile, Carlsbad
Avg 4.6
(3074 reviews)
Squid (Sushi)
$5.50
Two pieces.
More about Yamariki Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Super Sushi
1854 Marron Rd, Carlsbad
Avg 4.3
(615 reviews)
Squid Sushi Nigiri
$5.50
Two pieces.
More about Super Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Carlsbad
Egg Flower Soup
Sashimi
Shrimp Fried Rice
Salmon
Chicken Tenders
Steamed Rice
Fettuccine Alfredo
Huevos Rancheros
More near Carlsbad to explore
Oceanside
Avg 4.4
(200 restaurants)
Encinitas
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Del Mar
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Vista
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Escondido
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Solana Beach
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(862 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(406 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston