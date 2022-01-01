Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve steamed rice

Chin's Gourmet - La Costa

6990 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (1655 reviews)
Steamed Rice
More about Chin's Gourmet - La Costa
banner pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad

2820 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (175 reviews)
Steamed White Rice (Large)$4.00
Dinner entrees come with white rice. Except for soups, fried rice, and appetizers.
More about Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad

