Tacos in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants that serve tacos

**Grilled Shrimp Taco image

TACOS

Casero Taqueria

2674 Gateway Rd #195, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
**Grilled Shrimp Taco$5.50
Casero seasoned shrimp, prepared traditionally with cilantro slaw, crema and salsa fresca. Grilled or Baja Style
**Al Pastor Taco$4.50
Chili-rubbed pork cooked traditionally with onions, cilantro, salsa verde and fresh cut pineapple.
**Carne Adasa Taco$5.50
Wood-fired carne asada with onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde.
More about Casero Taqueria
Taco TRADITIONAL style image

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

2675 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.1 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco TRADITIONAL style$4.75
Lettuce-cabbage mix, diced tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
SKIRT STEAK taco$5.25
Sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
Taco COASTAL style$4.75
(gf) Mango-onion salsa, cabbage-cilantro mix, corn tortilla, spiced-crema sauce
More about FISH DISTRICT
Shredded Chicken Taco image

 

Pure Taco

2742 State Street Suite 102, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shredded Chicken Taco$3.70
Citrus marinated grilled chicken topped with diced onion, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde
Grilled Steak Taco$5.75
Grilled steak served with diced onion, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde.
Baja Fish Taco*$1.99
More about Pure Taco
El Puerto Street Taco image

 

El Puerto Street Taco

890 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Taco Plate$10.00
Includes rice and beans
Carne Asada Taco$3.00
Cilantro, onion & guacamole
More about El Puerto Street Taco

