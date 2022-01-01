Tacos in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve tacos
TACOS
Casero Taqueria
2674 Gateway Rd #195, Carlsbad
|**Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
Casero seasoned shrimp, prepared traditionally with cilantro slaw, crema and salsa fresca. Grilled or Baja Style
|**Al Pastor Taco
|$4.50
Chili-rubbed pork cooked traditionally with onions, cilantro, salsa verde and fresh cut pineapple.
|**Carne Adasa Taco
|$5.50
Wood-fired carne asada with onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde.
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
2675 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad
|Taco TRADITIONAL style
|$4.75
Lettuce-cabbage mix, diced tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
|SKIRT STEAK taco
|$5.25
Sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
|Taco COASTAL style
|$4.75
(gf) Mango-onion salsa, cabbage-cilantro mix, corn tortilla, spiced-crema sauce
Pure Taco
2742 State Street Suite 102, Carlsbad
|Shredded Chicken Taco
|$3.70
Citrus marinated grilled chicken topped with diced onion, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$5.75
Grilled steak served with diced onion, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde.
|Baja Fish Taco*
|$1.99