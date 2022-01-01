Teriyaki chicken in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
More about Swami's Cafe- Carlsbad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Swami's Cafe- Carlsbad
2780 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad
|Healthy Chicken Teriyaki
|$12.95
More about Super Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Super Sushi
1854 Marron Rd, Carlsbad
|Teriyaki Chicken Combo
|$14.95
Served with rice, miso soup, salad, potato salad and four pieces CA roll.
|Teriyaki Chicken Combo Bundle
|$14.95
Served with rice, miso soup, salad, potato salad and four pieces CA roll. Served with your choice of Coca-Cola product.
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowls
|$10.25
Served with rice and steamed vegetables.
More about California Cafe
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
California Cafe
2205 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad
|Teriyaki Chicken with Rice and Veggies
|$10.99