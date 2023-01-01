Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Carlsbad

Go
Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Casero Taqueria image

TACOS

Casero Taqueria

2674 Gateway Rd #195, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
**Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.95
Grilled chicken in tomato broth with corn, zucchini, tomato, cilantro, onion and tortilla strips. Served with homemade corn tortillas.
More about Casero Taqueria
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen

6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soup of the Day - Chicken Tortilla$0.00
Mexican meatball soup - roasted tomato, celery, carrots, onions, garlic, salt & pepper, oregano, chicken stock, pork, rice ( inside the meatballs) 2 meatballs for cup, 3 for bowl and 4 for 24 oz.
More about Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Carlsbad

Fish And Chips

Cheese Pizza

Cookies

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Carrot Cake

Tortellini

Shrimp Tacos

Pineapple Fried Rice

Map

More near Carlsbad to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1001 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (428 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (479 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston