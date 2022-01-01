Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Carlsbad

Go
Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC

7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Turkey Sandwich with Oregano
Bell Pepper, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Vinaigrette Dressing on Wheat Bread
Turkey Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, and Mayonnaise
More about Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
Beach Plum Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Beach Plum Kitchen

6971 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6287 reviews)
Takeout
House Roasted Turkey Club$12.95
With applewood smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato & mayo on sadie rose sourdough. Served with choice of organic mixed greens, fresh fruit medley, macaroni salad, house made potato chips or spicy beans.
More about Beach Plum Kitchen
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen

6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Sandwich$12.95
on a ciabatta bun with leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes & mayonaise
More about Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Wise Ox

7750 EL CAMINO REAL STE R, CARLSBAD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$11.99
smoked pepper turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle aioli, toasted sourdough
More about The Wise Ox
banner pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

California Cafe

2205 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad

Avg 3 (51 reviews)
California Turkey Sandwich$9.99
Turkey, Swiss cheese, and avocado. Served on bread with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Pickles and pepperocini peppers on the side.
More about California Cafe
banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Linda's Yogurt & Deli

3001 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.2 (446 reviews)
Turkey Sandwich$9.25
Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, purple onion, sprouts, chipotle dressing, pepperoncini, jalapenos, avocado, and choice of cheese.
More about Linda's Yogurt & Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Carlsbad

Greek Salad

Spinach Salad

Tiramisu

Ham Sandwiches

Teriyaki Chicken

Cannolis

Steamed Rice

Chicken Caesar Salad

Map

More near Carlsbad to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (862 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston