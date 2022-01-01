Turkey clubs in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103, Carlsbad
|Hot Turkey Sandwich with Oregano
Bell Pepper, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Vinaigrette Dressing on Wheat Bread
|Turkey Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, and Mayonnaise
More about Beach Plum Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Beach Plum Kitchen
6971 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|House Roasted Turkey Club
|$12.95
With applewood smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato & mayo on sadie rose sourdough. Served with choice of organic mixed greens, fresh fruit medley, macaroni salad, house made potato chips or spicy beans.
More about Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Turkey Sandwich
|$12.95
on a ciabatta bun with leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes & mayonaise
More about The Wise Ox
The Wise Ox
7750 EL CAMINO REAL STE R, CARLSBAD
|Turkey Sandwich
|$11.99
smoked pepper turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle aioli, toasted sourdough
More about California Cafe
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
California Cafe
2205 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad
|California Turkey Sandwich
|$9.99
Turkey, Swiss cheese, and avocado. Served on bread with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Pickles and pepperocini peppers on the side.