Vanilla cake in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve vanilla cake

SusieCakes - Lafayette

3598 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Valentine's Day Party Mix Decorated Vanilla Celebration Cake$0.00
Pre-order now! This product is only available 2/10-2/14. 6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our SusiePink buttercream vanilla frosting, and decorated with our Valentine's Day party mix. This cake will have the inscription “Happy Valentine’s Day” unless the guest specifies otherwise in the special instructions.
More about SusieCakes - Lafayette
CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Carlsbad

7610 Via Campanile, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about SusieCakes - Carlsbad

