Vegetable soup in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen

6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garden Vegetable Soup
Celery, carrots, yellow onion, red bell peppers, red lentils, bay leaves, italian parsley, thyme, garlic, fire roasted tomatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, spinach, vegetable stock, salt, pepper, olive oil blend and a pinch of cayenne pepper.
More about Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
banner pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Thai One On

7750 Rancho Sante Fe, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (3169 reviews)
Vegetable Soup Bowl$8.05
Mixed vegetables with a light broth.
More about Thai One On
banner pic

 

Chin's Gourmet - La Costa

6990 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (1655 reviews)
Egg Flower with Vegetable Soup$12.95
More about Chin's Gourmet - La Costa
banner pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad

2820 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (175 reviews)
Egg Flower Vegetable Soup (Gluten Free)$11.95
A unique blend of carrots, napa cabbage, peas, and tofu in a light egg flower chicken broth. Includes a bag of wonton crisps.
More about Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad
banner pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Broken Yolk Cafe

7670 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1222 reviews)
Homemade Chicken Veggie Soup$6.80
A cup of our homemade chicken veggie soup.
More about The Broken Yolk Cafe

