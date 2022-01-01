Vegetable soup in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve vegetable soup
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Garden Vegetable Soup
Celery, carrots, yellow onion, red bell peppers, red lentils, bay leaves, italian parsley, thyme, garlic, fire roasted tomatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, spinach, vegetable stock, salt, pepper, olive oil blend and a pinch of cayenne pepper.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Thai One On
7750 Rancho Sante Fe, Carlsbad
|Vegetable Soup Bowl
|$8.05
Mixed vegetables with a light broth.
Chin's Gourmet - La Costa
6990 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Egg Flower with Vegetable Soup
|$12.95
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad
2820 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad
|Egg Flower Vegetable Soup (Gluten Free)
|$11.95
A unique blend of carrots, napa cabbage, peas, and tofu in a light egg flower chicken broth. Includes a bag of wonton crisps.