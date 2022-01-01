Veggie burgers in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve veggie burgers
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
California Cafe
2205 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad
|Veggie Burger
|$8.99
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Veggie Grill
965 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad
|Kids' Veggie Burger
|$11.65
Beyond burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and ketchup on a on a brioche bun |sub black bean mushroom burger | 450 - 460 cal.
|House Veggie Burger
|$12.80
House made black bean mushroom burger, pepper jack cheese, arugula, pickled onion, roasted baby tomatoes, and chipotle aioli on a toasted wheat bun | Sub Beyond patty - no charge