Veggie sandwiches in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
More about Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103, Carlsbad
|Veggie Sandwich
Sauteed Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives, Zucchini, Onions, Melted Mozzarella Cheese
More about California Cafe
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
California Cafe
2205 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad
|Veggie Sandwich
|$9.99
Swiss, Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Sprouts, and Red Onion, with Romaine Lettuce and Ripe Juicy Tomato Slices. Served on bread with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Pickles and pepperocini peppers on the side.