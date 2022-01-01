Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC image

 

Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC

7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich
Sauteed Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives, Zucchini, Onions, Melted Mozzarella Cheese
More about Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
banner pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

California Cafe

2205 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad

Avg 3 (51 reviews)
Veggie Sandwich$9.99
Swiss, Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Sprouts, and Red Onion, with Romaine Lettuce and Ripe Juicy Tomato Slices. Served on bread with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Pickles and pepperocini peppers on the side.
More about California Cafe

