Muffins in Carlsbad

The Carrot Top
1250 N Pate St, Carlsbad
|California Love (Whole Grain English Muffin Sandwich)
|$7.50
Ham, Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Havarti, garlic aioli on a toasted whole grain English muffin served with a fresh citrus salad
|Breakfast Bruschetta (Whole Grain English Muffin Sandwich)
|$7.50
Whole grain english muffin toasted, fried (in olive oil) cage free egg, Carrot top Pesto, Sundried tomato, Spinach, Roasted red pepper and Portabella mushroom, feta cheese served with a fresh citrus salad
