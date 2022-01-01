Carlstadt restaurants you'll love

Go
Carlstadt restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Carlstadt

Carlstadt's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Scroll right

Must-try Carlstadt restaurants

La Fortaleza image

 

La Fortaleza

335 Paterson Plank Road, Carlstadt

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Para los Pollitos (New)$9.00
Savory chicken fingers. Served with french fries.
Enchiladas (New)$12.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, coated in smooth salsa roja, verde or bander & a touch of crema Mexicana -all topped with lettuce, melted cheese & avocado.
Fajitas (New)$15.00
Your Choice Of Meat Sauteed With Green Peppers & Onions. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Crema Mexicana, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Flour Tortillas.
More about La Fortaleza
Hot Dog House image

 

Hot Dog House

510 Route 17 South, Carlstadt

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain$2.35
Plain hot dog, no toppings.
Waffle Fries$3.50
Waffle cut, seasoned, deep fried french fries.
Texas Weiner$2.85
Hot dog topped with your choice of Mild or Hot chili, topped with raw onion.
More about Hot Dog House
Main pic

 

Biggie's - Carlstadt

430 New Jersey 17, Carlstadt

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Biggie's - Carlstadt
Map

More near Carlstadt to explore

Passaic

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Rutherford

No reviews yet

Garfield

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Secaucus

No reviews yet

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston