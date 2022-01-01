Carlstadt restaurants you'll love
Carlstadt's top cuisines
Must-try Carlstadt restaurants
More about La Fortaleza
La Fortaleza
335 Paterson Plank Road, Carlstadt
|Popular items
|Para los Pollitos (New)
|$9.00
Savory chicken fingers. Served with french fries.
|Enchiladas (New)
|$12.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, coated in smooth salsa roja, verde or bander & a touch of crema Mexicana -all topped with lettuce, melted cheese & avocado.
|Fajitas (New)
|$15.00
Your Choice Of Meat Sauteed With Green Peppers & Onions. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Crema Mexicana, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Flour Tortillas.
More about Hot Dog House
Hot Dog House
510 Route 17 South, Carlstadt
|Popular items
|Plain
|$2.35
Plain hot dog, no toppings.
|Waffle Fries
|$3.50
Waffle cut, seasoned, deep fried french fries.
|Texas Weiner
|$2.85
Hot dog topped with your choice of Mild or Hot chili, topped with raw onion.
More about Biggie's - Carlstadt
Biggie's - Carlstadt
430 New Jersey 17, Carlstadt