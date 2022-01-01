Grits in Carlton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carlton restaurants that serve grits
Blind Pig Carlton
325 West Main Street, Carlton
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Grits
$28.00
More about Blind Pig Carlton
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Park & Main
211 W. Main St., Carlton
Avg 4.9
(145 reviews)
Shrimp & Cheese Grits
$19.00
Wild caught white shrimp, marinated in tamarind then fire roasted, Vietnamese "Glass" noodles, hakurei turnip, carrot, scallions in a spicy-sweet Gochujang-Hoisin sauce.
More about Park & Main
