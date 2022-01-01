Go
Toast

Carlton Diner

Breakfast, Burgers, Bakery

FRENCH FRIES

704 Main Street • $

Avg 4.1 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Pittsburgh Style Salad$9.75
Fried or grilled chicken over a bed of lettuce with fresh cut fries, cheese, peppers, onions, tomatoes and choice of dressing
Fried Chicken Strip Basket$6.25
Fried chicken tenders with fries and choice of ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce (3 strips or 5 strips)
Deep Fried Dill Pickle Spears$6.00
Deep Fried Dill Pickle chips served with choice of dipping sauce.
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits$9.50
scratch made gravy served over two buttermilk biscuits with choice of potato or two eggs
Apple Fritter French Toast$10.00
fresh battered apple fritters served french toast style with two eggs, any style and choice of bacon or sausage
Slop
Ham, sausage, onions, peppers, home fries, scrambled eggs and cheese
Reuben Sandwich$12.00
Classic corned beef, swiss and saurkraut on marble rye
Cheeseburger$10.00
Bacon$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

704 Main Street

Bentleyville PA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Padiddle Donuts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Century Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kodiax Barn & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Paci's Dining Room and Lounge

No reviews yet

Paci's will be closed on Monday's until further notice due to low staffing levels. we are currently accepting applications for full time cooks and are hoping to return to normal bussiness hour in the near future. Thank you for your understanding and support!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston