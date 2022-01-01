Carlyle restaurants you'll love
More about Chaddy Daddy's BBQ - 2
Chaddy Daddy's BBQ - 2
491 Fairfax Street, Carlyle
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$8.99
Nacho chips topped with either nacho or queso cheese then topped with pulled pork & BBQ sauce
Optional sour cream or jalapenos
|Piggy Mac
|$9.99
Creamy man-n-cheese topped with pulled pork & BBQ sauce
|Pulled pork Rangoon
|$8.99
Order of 6 Pulled Pork Rangoon
Wonton stuffed w/ a blend of cream cheese, pulled pork, BBQ sauce and shredded cheese.
More about Dough Boys Pizzeria American and Italian Foods
Dough Boys Pizzeria American and Italian Foods
960 Fairfax Street, Carlyle