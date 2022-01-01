Carmel By The Sea restaurants you'll love
More about The Pocket
The Pocket
Lincoln St, 5 NE of 6th Ave, Carmel by the Sea
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Octopus
|$18.00
garlic, olive oil, parsley, chili flakes, lemon juice
|Snake River Wagyu Filet
|$65.00
certified angus beef burger, bourbon dressing, bacon slab, lettuce, onions, tomato, spicy jack cheese, French fries
|Asian Bowl
|$15.00
fried jasmine rice, peas & carrots, eggs, zucchini, soy sauce, green onions, green beans
More about Alvarado Street Brewery & Bistro
Alvarado Street Brewery & Bistro
Carmel Plaza Ocean Ave & Mission St., Carmel-By-The-Sea
|Popular items
|Alvarado Burger TO GO
|$20.00
Harris Ranch Beef, Swank Farm beef steak tomato, lettuce, pickled onion, pickles, fontina, roasted jalapeno & arugula aioli.
-served with choice of of FF or green salad with fresh ground mustard vinaigrette.
|Fish & Chips TO GO
|$23.00
our Monterey Beer battered cod, French fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce.
|Hummus with Roasted Carrots TO GO
|$16.00
za'atar, sesame simit bread, smoked chili oil (V).
More about Cultura
Cultura
Dolores Street, Carmel by The Sea
|Popular items
|Chips & Guacamole
|$9.00
served in a 8oz cup & with house made corn tortilla chips
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$12.00
Flour Tortilla, Chicken Tinga, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Crema
* served with side of salsa
|Beef Barbacoa Taco
|$5.00
Corn tortilla, Beef Barbacoa (smoked on the big green egg), Cilantro, Onions
* served with salsa on the side
More about Carmel's Bistro Giovanni
Carmel's Bistro Giovanni
San Carlos 5th Ave, Carmel
|Popular items
|Margarita Flatbread
|$18.00
A Classic! Vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil
|Grandmas Insalatina Greca
|$11.00
Cucumber, diced tomatoes, red onion, dried cranberries, olives, feta & our secret dressing
|Bolognese
|$27.00
Ground beef with a homemade sauce over fettuccine
More about Seventh & Dolores
STEAKS
Seventh & Dolores
SE Corner of Seventh & Dolores, Carmel-by-the-Sea
|Popular items
|Hand Cut Steak Tartar
|$22.00
Niman Ranch Beef, Salata Verde, Egg Yolk, 7D Ruffles
|Red White & Blue
|$20.00
Endive, Radicchio, Comice Pear, Rogue Creamery, Bleu Cheese Crema, Crispy Bacon
GF
|7D Ultimate Burger
|$32.00
Dry & Wet Aged Niman Ranch Ground Beef infused with Bone Marrow, Caramelized Cognac Onions, Aioli, Pickles,
Gruyere Cheese, Brioche Bun, Belgium Style Fries,
Truffle Aioli
More about Il Tegamino
Il Tegamino
South side of Ocean Avenue between Lincoln and Monte Verde We are tucked in the Courtyard behind, Carmel
|Popular items
|LASAGNA DI CARNEVALE
|$27.00
Layers of fresh pasta sheets, ricotta, tomato sauce,
parmesan, slice hard boiled eggs, mozzarella, basil,
and petite oven roasted meatballs
|BEEF POLPETTE
|$16.00
Trio of meatballs featuring a crab ball, beef- pine nuts- raisins meatball, and a mushroom ball
|RAGU NAPOLETANO
|$27.00
Large tube pasta with slowcooked beef and pork tender meat with italian sausages, sanmarzano sauce, parmesan cheese and basil
More about Barmel
Barmel
San Carlos & 7th ave, Carmel
More about Little Napoli
Little Napoli
Dolores St 7th Ave, Carmel
More about La Bicyclette
La Bicyclette
Dolores & 7th, Carmel