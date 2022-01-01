Carmel By The Sea restaurants you'll love

Go
Carmel By The Sea restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Carmel By The Sea

Carmel By The Sea's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Carmel By The Sea restaurants

The Pocket image

 

The Pocket

Lincoln St, 5 NE of 6th Ave, Carmel by the Sea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp & Octopus$18.00
garlic, olive oil, parsley, chili flakes, lemon juice
Snake River Wagyu Filet$65.00
certified angus beef burger, bourbon dressing, bacon slab, lettuce, onions, tomato, spicy jack cheese, French fries
Asian Bowl$15.00
fried jasmine rice, peas & carrots, eggs, zucchini, soy sauce, green onions, green beans
More about The Pocket
Alvarado Street Brewery & Bistro image

 

Alvarado Street Brewery & Bistro

Carmel Plaza Ocean Ave & Mission St., Carmel-By-The-Sea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Alvarado Burger TO GO$20.00
Harris Ranch Beef, Swank Farm beef steak tomato, lettuce, pickled onion, pickles, fontina, roasted jalapeno & arugula aioli.
-served with choice of of FF or green salad with fresh ground mustard vinaigrette.
Fish & Chips TO GO$23.00
our Monterey Beer battered cod, French fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce.
Hummus with Roasted Carrots TO GO$16.00
za'atar, sesame simit bread, smoked chili oil (V).
More about Alvarado Street Brewery & Bistro
Cultura image

 

Cultura

Dolores Street, Carmel by The Sea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
served in a 8oz cup & with house made corn tortilla chips
Chicken Tinga Burrito$12.00
Flour Tortilla, Chicken Tinga, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Crema
* served with side of salsa
Beef Barbacoa Taco$5.00
Corn tortilla, Beef Barbacoa (smoked on the big green egg), Cilantro, Onions
* served with salsa on the side
More about Cultura
Carmel's Bistro Giovanni image

 

Carmel's Bistro Giovanni

San Carlos 5th Ave, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margarita Flatbread$18.00
A Classic! Vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil
Grandmas Insalatina Greca$11.00
Cucumber, diced tomatoes, red onion, dried cranberries, olives, feta & our secret dressing
Bolognese$27.00
Ground beef with a homemade sauce over fettuccine
More about Carmel's Bistro Giovanni
Seventh & Dolores image

STEAKS

Seventh & Dolores

SE Corner of Seventh & Dolores, Carmel-by-the-Sea

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hand Cut Steak Tartar$22.00
Niman Ranch Beef, Salata Verde, Egg Yolk, 7D Ruffles
Red White & Blue$20.00
Endive, Radicchio, Comice Pear, Rogue Creamery, Bleu Cheese Crema, Crispy Bacon
GF
7D Ultimate Burger$32.00
Dry & Wet Aged Niman Ranch Ground Beef infused with Bone Marrow, Caramelized Cognac Onions, Aioli, Pickles,
Gruyere Cheese, Brioche Bun, Belgium Style Fries,
Truffle Aioli
More about Seventh & Dolores
Il Tegamino image

 

Il Tegamino

South side of Ocean Avenue between Lincoln and Monte Verde We are tucked in the Courtyard behind, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LASAGNA DI CARNEVALE$27.00
Layers of fresh pasta sheets, ricotta, tomato sauce,
parmesan, slice hard boiled eggs, mozzarella, basil,
and petite oven roasted meatballs
BEEF POLPETTE$16.00
Trio of meatballs featuring a crab ball, beef- pine nuts- raisins meatball, and a mushroom ball
RAGU NAPOLETANO$27.00
Large tube pasta with slowcooked beef and pork tender meat with italian sausages, sanmarzano sauce, parmesan cheese and basil
More about Il Tegamino
Barmel image

 

Barmel

San Carlos & 7th ave, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Barmel
Banner pic

 

Little Napoli

Dolores St 7th Ave, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Little Napoli
Restaurant banner

 

La Bicyclette

Dolores & 7th, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about La Bicyclette

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Carmel By The Sea

Lasagna

Map

More near Carmel By The Sea to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Monterey

No reviews yet

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Carmel

No reviews yet

Capitola

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston