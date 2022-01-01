Chicken piccata in Carmel By The Sea
Carmel By The Sea restaurants that serve chicken piccata
Little Napoli
Dolores St 7th Ave, Carmel
|Chicken Piccata
|$33.50
lemon-caper sauce, tagliatelle
Carmel's Bistro Giovanni
San Carlos 5th Ave, Carmel
|Pasta Piccata-Chicken
|$27.00
Linguini in a white wine lemon sauce with pureed sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & capers
|Chicken Piccata
|$29.00
In a lemon, white wine, garlic & caper sauce, garlic mashed potato & vegetables