Clams in
Carmel By The Sea
/
Carmel By The Sea
/
Clams
Carmel By The Sea restaurants that serve clams
Little Napoli
Dolores St 7th Ave, Carmel
No reviews yet
Steamed Clams
$17.50
lemon-caper cream sauce
More about Little Napoli
Carmel's Bistro Giovanni
San Carlos 5th Ave, Carmel
No reviews yet
Linguini & Clams
$29.00
Fresh clams with olive oil, garlic, parsley & lemon zest over linguini
More about Carmel's Bistro Giovanni
