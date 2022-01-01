Carmel restaurants you'll love
Carmel's top cuisines
Must-try Carmel restaurants
The Crossroads BBQ
241 Crossroads Blvd, Carmel
|Popular items
|Full Rack Ribs
|$30.50
St Louis style pork ribs with our original BBQ sauce
|4 Meat Meal
|$32.00
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
|Half Rack Rib Meal
|$21.00
A half rack of our St. Louis style pork ribs.
Served with your choice of two sides and bread.
Valley Hills Deli
7152 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel
|Popular items
|RAINBOW BOWL
|$16.00
Quinoa, Farro, Roasted Sweet Potato, Carrots, Radishes, Red Cabbage, Roasted Beets, Turmeric Cauliflower, Kale, Cucumber + Edamame with Spiced Tahini Dressing
|HERB ROASTED TURKEY BREAST
|$14.00
Shredduce, Tomato, Onion + Avocado with B+F Mayo
|MAPLE SMOKED PULLED PORK SHOULDER
|$15.00
California Gold BBQ, Pickled Onions, Red Cabbage Slaw
Rise + Roam Bakery & Pizzeria
Mission St. & 7th Ave, Carmel-By-The-Sea
|Popular items
|Hobb's Pepperoni
|$17.00
san marzano tomato sauce + crispy garlic chips
|Basil-Pepitas Pesto
|$16.00
bufala mozzarella, grana parmesan, burrata + arugula
|Roasted Portobello Mushroom
|$16.00
cresenza cheese white sauce, baker's bacon, aged balsamic, grilled radicchio
Folktale Winery & Vineyards
8940 Carmel Valley Rd, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923, Carmel
|Popular items
|Niman Ranch Meatballs (GF)
|$18.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Ricotta, Garlic, Parmesan
|Fried Chicken Dinner
|$28.00
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN
with chili dust , fried sage, honey
INCLUDES SIDES OF:
*Triple Cream Mash Potatoes with Black Peppercorn Gravy
*French Green Beans: Sautéed in Butter, Crispy Onion Bits
*R+R Butter Biscuit with Honey Butter
*B&B Pickels
*Lemon Meringue Tart
|Kids Pepperoni
|$15.00
Tomato Sauce & Cheese
Grasing's
NW Corner of 6th & Mission Street, Carmel
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$18.50
caper tartar sauce, French fries
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$18.50
candied pecans, kalamata olives, goat cheese, citrus dressing
|Crispy Goat Cheese
|$13.75
oven-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, capers, olives
BreadSong
102 Crossroads Boulevard, Carmel
Vesuvio
Junipero and 6th, Carmel
Pescadero
San Carlos St. @ 7th Ave, Carmel