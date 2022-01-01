Carmel restaurants you'll love

Carmel restaurants
Toast
  • Carmel

Carmel's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Must-try Carmel restaurants

Banner pic

 

The Crossroads BBQ

241 Crossroads Blvd, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Full Rack Ribs$30.50
St Louis style pork ribs with our original BBQ sauce
4 Meat Meal$32.00
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
Half Rack Rib Meal$21.00
A half rack of our St. Louis style pork ribs.
Served with your choice of two sides and bread.
More about The Crossroads BBQ
Valley Hills Deli image

 

Valley Hills Deli

7152 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
RAINBOW BOWL$16.00
Quinoa, Farro, Roasted Sweet Potato, Carrots, Radishes, Red Cabbage, Roasted Beets, Turmeric Cauliflower, Kale, Cucumber + Edamame with Spiced Tahini Dressing
HERB ROASTED TURKEY BREAST$14.00
Shredduce, Tomato, Onion + Avocado with B+F Mayo
MAPLE SMOKED PULLED PORK SHOULDER$15.00
California Gold BBQ, Pickled Onions, Red Cabbage Slaw
More about Valley Hills Deli
Rise + Roam Bakery & Pizzeria image

 

Rise + Roam Bakery & Pizzeria

Mission St. & 7th Ave, Carmel-By-The-Sea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hobb's Pepperoni$17.00
san marzano tomato sauce + crispy garlic chips
Basil-Pepitas Pesto$16.00
bufala mozzarella, grana parmesan, burrata + arugula
Roasted Portobello Mushroom$16.00
cresenza cheese white sauce, baker's bacon, aged balsamic, grilled radicchio
More about Rise + Roam Bakery & Pizzeria
Folktale Winery & Vineyards image

 

Folktale Winery & Vineyards

8940 Carmel Valley Rd, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Niman Ranch Meatballs (GF)$18.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Ricotta, Garlic, Parmesan
Fried Chicken Dinner$28.00
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN
with chili dust , fried sage, honey
INCLUDES SIDES OF:
*Triple Cream Mash Potatoes with Black Peppercorn Gravy
*French Green Beans: Sautéed in Butter, Crispy Onion Bits
*R+R Butter Biscuit with Honey Butter
*B&B Pickels
*Lemon Meringue Tart
Kids Pepperoni$15.00
Tomato Sauce & Cheese
More about Folktale Winery & Vineyards
Grasing's image

 

Grasing's

NW Corner of 6th & Mission Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.50
caper tartar sauce, French fries
Roasted Beet Salad$18.50
candied pecans, kalamata olives, goat cheese, citrus dressing
Crispy Goat Cheese$13.75
oven-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, capers, olives
More about Grasing's
BreadSong image

 

BreadSong

102 Crossroads Boulevard, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about BreadSong
Banner pic

 

Vesuvio

Junipero and 6th, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Vesuvio
Pescadero image

 

Pescadero

San Carlos St. @ 7th Ave, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pescadero
