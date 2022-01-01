Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Carmel

Carmel restaurants
Carmel restaurants that serve burritos

Bear + Flag Roadside - 7152 Carmel Valley Road

7152 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel

Takeout
BRISKET BURRITO$9.00
18 hour Smoked Brisket -- Eggs, Potato, Peppers + Onions with Sharp Cheddar
VEGGIE BURRITO$9.00
Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower, Harrisa Carrot + Farro -- Eggs, Potato, Peppers + Onions with Sharp Cheddar
BACON BURRITO$9.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon -- Eggs, Potato, Peppers + Onions with Sharp Cheddar
R Truck Food Truck

120 Highland Drive, Carmel Highlands

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Fried Potatoes, Melted Cheese
Ham Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Ham Breakfast Burrito filled w/ Fried Potatoes, Eggs & Melted Cheese
