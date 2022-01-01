Carmel restaurants you'll love

Carmel restaurants
Toast
  • Carmel

Carmel's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Carmel restaurants

Cafe Patachou image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

14390 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

Avg 4.6 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Breakfast$13.00
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto.
1/2 Sandwich & Soup$14.00
Choice cup of soup and choice of half of a sandwich. Served with chips.
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
More about Cafe Patachou
Upland Brewing - Carmel image

 

Upland Brewing - Carmel

820 East 116th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hoosier Tenderloin$12.50
an Indiana staple, hand breaded cutlet, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips and whole-grain mustardaise
Wit Mac & Cheese$15.00
cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.
Kids Cheeseburger$6.50
Fischer Farms beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, toasted bun, & a pickle spear served with choice of fries or cup of fruit
More about Upland Brewing - Carmel
Little Cairo image

 

Little Cairo

20 west Main Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Staffed Grape Leaves$5.25
6 pcs with Tzatziki and lemon.
Hummous$6.99
A blend of chick peas pureed with tahini, flavored with garlic, lemon juice and olive oil 2 Pita Bread.
Gyro sandwich$9.25
Mix of lamb and beef marinated with special spices, slowly roasted. Rolled in a pita with sauce, tomato and lettuce.
More about Little Cairo
Kizuki - Indiana image

 

Kizuki - Indiana

2450 E 146th St, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Ramen$12.00
ベジタブルラーメン All-vegetarian shiitake mushroom and kelp stock flavored with miso, sesame, and soy sauce.
Chicken Rich Traditional$14.00
鶏白湯ラーメン All-chicken hearty broth with no pork, topped with chicken char-shu
Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu Traditional$17.00
限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic. Traditional Sodium
More about Kizuki - Indiana
Cafe Patachou image

 

Cafe Patachou

5790 E Main St., Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
1/2 Sandwich & Soup$14.00
Choice cup of soup and choice of half of a sandwich. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Flight Burger image

 

Flight Burger

650 West Carmel Drive, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Milkshake
The Cowboy$7.99
Burgerim Fries$2.99
More about Flight Burger
Nippers Grill & Tap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Nippers Grill & Tap

1772 E 116th St, Carmel

Avg 4.1 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Bread Sticks$6.99
Cheese filled Bread sticks.
Cobb Salad$8.99
Fresh lettuce with egg, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and scallions topped with your choice of chicken.
20 Wings$18.99
Fresh and fried crispy, these big meaty wings are served wthe way you like them. Includes celery, carrot sticks and a dipping sauce.
More about Nippers Grill & Tap
Stacco House by Mammamia image

ICE CREAM • GELATO

Stacco House by Mammamia

834 W Main St, Carmel

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lemon Curd Italian Thumbprint Cookie$1.39
Delicious shortbread cookie filled with a lemon curd that bursts with citrus and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Melanzane Parmigiana (Eggplant parm)$14.50
Layers of Eggplant, in our house made slow simmered tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmigiano, and topped with pecorino cheese
Amaretti Cookie GF$1.39
(Gluten Free) Soft amaretti cookies are quite unlike their crisp cousins , so try not to get them confused. With a chewy exterior and a soft, marzipan-like middle, they're a treat for almond lovers every where!!!
More about Stacco House by Mammamia
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1438 West Main St., Carmel

Avg 4.5 (4078 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Head Casserole$12.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
More about Wild Eggs
Fork + Ale House image

 

Fork + Ale House

350 Veterans Way, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Layered Nachos$13.00
Ranch Dressing
Wings$13.00
More about Fork + Ale House
Manele Cafe image

 

Manele Cafe

703 Veteran's Way, Suite 130, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Huli Huli Chicken Rice Bowl$14.50
Jasmine rice, Island poke sauce, bok choy, pineapple salsa, watermelon radish, snow peas, Island poke sauce, scallion
Garlic Butter Shrimp Rice Bowl$16.50
Jasmine rice, carrot-ginger puree, pickled cucumber, pineapple, scallion, Maui onion, Polynesian slaw
Small Manele Bowl$8.00
traditional acai, tropical kale, or dragon
fruit, blueberry, strawberry, banana, toasted coconut,
house made granola
More about Manele Cafe
Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine image

 

Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine

11529 Springmill Road Suite 300, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Insalata Mista$9.00
Field greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, spicy pecans, green apples, balsamic vinaigrette
Beet Salad$10.00
Fresh beets, fried beet chips, arugula, goat cheese, spicy pecans, olive oil, balsamic glaze
Rigatoni Funghi Salsiccia$20.95
Rigatoni, mushrooms, goat cheese, sausage, seared pancetta, parmesan, cream sauce
More about Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine
Prodigy Burger and Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger and Bar

14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

Avg 4.2 (1816 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.00
Our crispy tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
Philly$12.45
Two smashed patties covered with provolone cheese topped with queso, sautéed onions, mushrooms,
and garlic aioli on a pretzel bun
16 Wings$16.95
Traditional wings tossed in the sauce or seasoning of your choice served with celery sticks and your choice of dressing
More about Prodigy Burger and Bar
Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse image

 

Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse

2430 E 146th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Soft Pretzels$10.99
6 Soft Pretzel Breadsticks served with Beer Cheese Queso and Local Mustard
Side Crafters Chop House$3.99
Mixed greens, Mozzarella, Marinated Tomatoes, Topped with Crispy Onions Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Wing Plate$13.99
10 Dry Rub Wings. Served with 1 Dipping Sauce, Celery, Carrots, and Housemade Chips.
More about Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse
Flight Burger image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Flight Burger

650 W Carmel Dr Suite 100, Carmel

Avg 4.2 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half and Half$3.79
Any 2 sides
Big Classic$8.99
Wagyu beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, house sauce
Make it a combo!$3.99
Choice of one side and a fountain drink
More about Flight Burger
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream image

 

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

210 W. Main Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Best chicken sandwich you will ever have! Bub's Chicken Sandwich is a juicy, seven ounce charbroiled breast seasoned with our special seasoning then served on a 4oz bun we baked that morning!
Mini Bub Burger$3.95
Bub's Mini Bub Burger weighs an 1/8 pound after-cooked. Perfect "slider" size! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame! AND we bake our own burger buns every morning!
Not So Ugly Burger$15.75
Bub's Not So Ugly Burger weighs a HALF POUND after-cooked! Served on a 5oz bun we baked that morning! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame!
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
Caffe Buondi image

 

Caffe Buondi

11529 Springmill Rd, Carmel

Avg 4.6 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Andretti CO$12.95
Savory crepe folded with chicken, leeks, brie, and creamy horseradish spread
Parfait CO$7.95
Vanilla yogurt, fresh berries, granola
Pollo Fritto CO$13.95
Field greens, fried chicken, roasted red peppers, feta, spicy pecans, balsamic vinaigrette, fried shoestring potatoes
More about Caffe Buondi
Queenies image

 

Queenies

351 monon blvd, carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Cutter
fennel sausage, beef sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan cheese
Pickled Beet Salad$8.00
pickled beets with romaine, slivered onion, cured black olive, sherry vinaigrette served on the side. Salads are made fresh daily, no modification to this item.
Hungry Heart Salad$8.00
Romaine Heart, Palm Hearts, Cucumber, Grilled green onion, Radish, Green goddess dressing served on the side. Salads are made fresh daily, no modification to this item.
More about Queenies
Sahm's Ale House Carmel image

FRENCH FRIES

Sahm's Ale House Carmel

12819 E New Market St, Carmel

Avg 4.2 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
~Nashville Tenders$11.99
Chicken tenders seasoned with cayenne and pepper brined, served deep fried or grilled and naked or tossed with choice of mild, hot, spicy garlic, or buffayaki. Served with pickles and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
More about Sahm's Ale House Carmel
Prime 47 image

 

Prime 47

14300 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Prime 47
3UP image

FRENCH FRIES

3UP

201 W Main St., Carmel

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)
Takeout
More about 3UP
Condado Tacos image

 

Condado Tacos

12545 Old Meridian St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
The GOAT image

 

The GOAT

220 2nd Street SW, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The GOAT
Restaurant banner

 

Prodigy Burger - 106th

4335 W 106th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
No Name Burger$17.95
Our signature beef blend patty topped with thick-cut bacon, goat cheese, and caramelized onion drizzled with balsamic glaze on a sesame bun smeared with truffle mayo
Hoosier Daddy$13.95
An Indiana favorite, hand-breaded deep-fried pork tenderloin topped with dill pickle chips on brioche served with house-made pub chips
Bacon & Bleu$13.95
A burger to rock your taste buds!
Our classic double smash burger topped with bacon, a handful of fries, bleu cheese crumbles, and buffalo sauce
More about Prodigy Burger - 106th
Restaurant banner

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Danny Boy Beer Works

12702 Meeting House Rd, Carmel

Avg 3.5 (228 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Danny Boy Beer Works
Restaurant banner

 

The Brockway Public House

12525 Old Meridian St, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Brockway Public House
Restaurant banner

 

101 Beer Kitchen - Carmel

1200 South Rangeline,Suite 100, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Tenders$7.00
Parmesan & Panko-Crusted Chicken Breast Strips w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert
Ale & Cheddar Soup$6.50
Topped w/ Sourdough Crostini & Pork Croutons
Green Chili$12.95
Pork and Tomatillo Chili, Yellow Rice, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Corn Tortillas & Charred Lime (GF)
More about 101 Beer Kitchen - Carmel
Restaurant banner

 

Agave Bar & Grill - Carmel

31 East Main Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Agave Bar & Grill - Carmel

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Carmel

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Pretzels

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

