Carmel restaurants you'll love
Carmel's top cuisines
Must-try Carmel restaurants
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
14390 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel
|Popular items
|Cuban Breakfast
|$13.00
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto.
|1/2 Sandwich & Soup
|$14.00
Choice cup of soup and choice of half of a sandwich. Served with chips.
|16 ozCoffee
|$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Upland Brewing - Carmel
820 East 116th Street, Carmel
|Popular items
|Hoosier Tenderloin
|$12.50
an Indiana staple, hand breaded cutlet, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips and whole-grain mustardaise
|Wit Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.50
Fischer Farms beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, toasted bun, & a pickle spear served with choice of fries or cup of fruit
Little Cairo
20 west Main Street, Carmel
|Popular items
|Staffed Grape Leaves
|$5.25
6 pcs with Tzatziki and lemon.
|Hummous
|$6.99
A blend of chick peas pureed with tahini, flavored with garlic, lemon juice and olive oil 2 Pita Bread.
|Gyro sandwich
|$9.25
Mix of lamb and beef marinated with special spices, slowly roasted. Rolled in a pita with sauce, tomato and lettuce.
Kizuki - Indiana
2450 E 146th St, Carmel
|Popular items
|Vegetable Ramen
|$12.00
ベジタブルラーメン All-vegetarian shiitake mushroom and kelp stock flavored with miso, sesame, and soy sauce.
|Chicken Rich Traditional
|$14.00
鶏白湯ラーメン All-chicken hearty broth with no pork, topped with chicken char-shu
|Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu Traditional
|$17.00
限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic. Traditional Sodium
Cafe Patachou
5790 E Main St., Carmel
|Popular items
|16 ozCoffee
|$4.00
16oz to go coffee
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
|1/2 Sandwich & Soup
|$14.00
Choice cup of soup and choice of half of a sandwich. Served with chips.
Flight Burger
650 West Carmel Drive, Carmel
|Popular items
|Milkshake
|The Cowboy
|$7.99
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Nippers Grill & Tap
1772 E 116th St, Carmel
|Popular items
|Cheese Bread Sticks
|$6.99
Cheese filled Bread sticks.
|Cobb Salad
|$8.99
Fresh lettuce with egg, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and scallions topped with your choice of chicken.
|20 Wings
|$18.99
Fresh and fried crispy, these big meaty wings are served wthe way you like them. Includes celery, carrot sticks and a dipping sauce.
ICE CREAM • GELATO
Stacco House by Mammamia
834 W Main St, Carmel
|Popular items
|Lemon Curd Italian Thumbprint Cookie
|$1.39
Delicious shortbread cookie filled with a lemon curd that bursts with citrus and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
|Melanzane Parmigiana (Eggplant parm)
|$14.50
Layers of Eggplant, in our house made slow simmered tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmigiano, and topped with pecorino cheese
|Amaretti Cookie GF
|$1.39
(Gluten Free) Soft amaretti cookies are quite unlike their crisp cousins , so try not to get them confused. With a chewy exterior and a soft, marzipan-like middle, they're a treat for almond lovers every where!!!
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1438 West Main St., Carmel
|Popular items
|Potato Head Casserole
|$12.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
|Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet
|$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
Fork + Ale House
350 Veterans Way, Carmel
|Popular items
|Double Layered Nachos
|$13.00
|Ranch Dressing
|Wings
|$13.00
Manele Cafe
703 Veteran's Way, Suite 130, Carmel
|Popular items
|Huli Huli Chicken Rice Bowl
|$14.50
Jasmine rice, Island poke sauce, bok choy, pineapple salsa, watermelon radish, snow peas, Island poke sauce, scallion
|Garlic Butter Shrimp Rice Bowl
|$16.50
Jasmine rice, carrot-ginger puree, pickled cucumber, pineapple, scallion, Maui onion, Polynesian slaw
|Small Manele Bowl
|$8.00
traditional acai, tropical kale, or dragon
fruit, blueberry, strawberry, banana, toasted coconut,
house made granola
Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine
11529 Springmill Road Suite 300, Carmel
|Popular items
|Insalata Mista
|$9.00
Field greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, spicy pecans, green apples, balsamic vinaigrette
|Beet Salad
|$10.00
Fresh beets, fried beet chips, arugula, goat cheese, spicy pecans, olive oil, balsamic glaze
|Rigatoni Funghi Salsiccia
|$20.95
Rigatoni, mushrooms, goat cheese, sausage, seared pancetta, parmesan, cream sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger and Bar
14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
Our crispy tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
|Philly
|$12.45
Two smashed patties covered with provolone cheese topped with queso, sautéed onions, mushrooms,
and garlic aioli on a pretzel bun
|16 Wings
|$16.95
Traditional wings tossed in the sauce or seasoning of your choice served with celery sticks and your choice of dressing
Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse
2430 E 146th Street, Carmel
|Popular items
|6 Soft Pretzels
|$10.99
6 Soft Pretzel Breadsticks served with Beer Cheese Queso and Local Mustard
|Side Crafters Chop House
|$3.99
Mixed greens, Mozzarella, Marinated Tomatoes, Topped with Crispy Onions Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette.
|Wing Plate
|$13.99
10 Dry Rub Wings. Served with 1 Dipping Sauce, Celery, Carrots, and Housemade Chips.
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Flight Burger
650 W Carmel Dr Suite 100, Carmel
|Popular items
|Half and Half
|$3.79
Any 2 sides
|Big Classic
|$8.99
Wagyu beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, house sauce
|Make it a combo!
|$3.99
Choice of one side and a fountain drink
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
210 W. Main Street, Carmel
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Best chicken sandwich you will ever have! Bub's Chicken Sandwich is a juicy, seven ounce charbroiled breast seasoned with our special seasoning then served on a 4oz bun we baked that morning!
|Mini Bub Burger
|$3.95
Bub's Mini Bub Burger weighs an 1/8 pound after-cooked. Perfect "slider" size! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame! AND we bake our own burger buns every morning!
|Not So Ugly Burger
|$15.75
Bub's Not So Ugly Burger weighs a HALF POUND after-cooked! Served on a 5oz bun we baked that morning! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame!
Caffe Buondi
11529 Springmill Rd, Carmel
|Popular items
|Andretti CO
|$12.95
Savory crepe folded with chicken, leeks, brie, and creamy horseradish spread
|Parfait CO
|$7.95
Vanilla yogurt, fresh berries, granola
|Pollo Fritto CO
|$13.95
Field greens, fried chicken, roasted red peppers, feta, spicy pecans, balsamic vinaigrette, fried shoestring potatoes
Queenies
351 monon blvd, carmel
|Popular items
|The Cutter
fennel sausage, beef sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan cheese
|Pickled Beet Salad
|$8.00
pickled beets with romaine, slivered onion, cured black olive, sherry vinaigrette served on the side. Salads are made fresh daily, no modification to this item.
|Hungry Heart Salad
|$8.00
Romaine Heart, Palm Hearts, Cucumber, Grilled green onion, Radish, Green goddess dressing served on the side. Salads are made fresh daily, no modification to this item.
FRENCH FRIES
Sahm's Ale House Carmel
12819 E New Market St, Carmel
|Popular items
|~Nashville Tenders
|$11.99
Chicken tenders seasoned with cayenne and pepper brined, served deep fried or grilled and naked or tossed with choice of mild, hot, spicy garlic, or buffayaki. Served with pickles and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Prodigy Burger - 106th
4335 W 106th Street, Carmel
|Popular items
|No Name Burger
|$17.95
Our signature beef blend patty topped with thick-cut bacon, goat cheese, and caramelized onion drizzled with balsamic glaze on a sesame bun smeared with truffle mayo
|Hoosier Daddy
|$13.95
An Indiana favorite, hand-breaded deep-fried pork tenderloin topped with dill pickle chips on brioche served with house-made pub chips
|Bacon & Bleu
|$13.95
A burger to rock your taste buds!
Our classic double smash burger topped with bacon, a handful of fries, bleu cheese crumbles, and buffalo sauce
101 Beer Kitchen - Carmel
1200 South Rangeline,Suite 100, Carmel
|Popular items
|Parmesan Crusted Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
Parmesan & Panko-Crusted Chicken Breast Strips w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert
|Ale & Cheddar Soup
|$6.50
Topped w/ Sourdough Crostini & Pork Croutons
|Green Chili
|$12.95
Pork and Tomatillo Chili, Yellow Rice, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Corn Tortillas & Charred Lime (GF)
Agave Bar & Grill - Carmel
31 East Main Street, Carmel