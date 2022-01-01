Carmel bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Carmel
More about Upland Brewing - Carmel
Upland Brewing - Carmel
820 East 116th Street, Carmel
|Popular items
|Spin Dip
|$11.00
toasted pita and house-fried blue corn tortilla chips. (gf) no pita. Vegetarian.
|Nachos
|$10.50
blue corn chips, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, fresh jalapenos, tomatoes, black beans, tomato-jalapeno salsa guacamole or sour cream for an additional charge. Spicy chicken, spicy beef, Southwest tofu, or BBQ pulled pork. Vegetarian and gluten-free. Add proteins and add-ons for an additional charge.
|Hot Seitan Sandwich
|$13.50
Nashville-style hot Three Carrots Seitan topped with housemade horseradish pickles
More about Cafe Patachou
Cafe Patachou
5790 E Main St., Carmel
|Popular items
|16 ozCoffee
|$4.00
16oz to go coffee
|Broken Yolk
|$13.00
Choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage or Ham. 2 over-easy eggs with White Cheddar Cheese on choice of toast with house arugula salad.
|Tomato Artichoke
|$6.00
Served daily since 1989, GF without croutons
More about Flight Burger
Flight Burger
650 West Carmel Drive, Carmel
|Popular items
|Half & Half
|$3.79
|Crispy Chicken
|$6.99
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
More about Nippers Grill & Tap
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Nippers Grill & Tap
1772 E 116th St, Carmel
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$8.99
Fresh lettuce with egg, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and scallions topped with your choice of chicken.
|Personal Pan BYO
|$6.99
7" Personal Pan (2 toppings free)
|House Salad
|$4.99
Lettuce, cheddar cheese, green peppers and tomatoes.
More about Prodigy Burger and Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger and Bar
14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork & Gouda
|$13.95
Name the famous cowboy.
Our cowboy burger, two thinly smashed patties, bacon, pulled pork, smoked gouda, and BBQ sauce on our signature bun
|Prodigy Melt
|$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties with American
cheese, caramelized onions, and Prodigy sauce sandwiched between two slices of Texas toast.
|Classic
|$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties topped with two slices of American cheese, Prodigy sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle
More about Flight Burger
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Flight Burger
650 W Carmel Dr Suite 100, Carmel
|Popular items
|Make it a combo!
|$3.99
Choice of one side and a fountain drink
|Big Classic
|$8.99
Wagyu beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, house sauce
|Half and Half
|$3.79
Any 2 sides
More about Sahm's Ale House Carmel
FRENCH FRIES
Sahm's Ale House Carmel
12819 E New Market St, Carmel
|Popular items
|~Nashville Tenders
|$11.99
Chicken tenders seasoned with cayenne and pepper brined, served deep fried or grilled and naked or tossed with choice of mild, hot, spicy garlic, or buffayaki. Served with pickles and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.