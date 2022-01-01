Carmel bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Carmel restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Carmel

Upland Brewing - Carmel image

 

Upland Brewing - Carmel

820 East 116th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spin Dip$11.00
toasted pita and house-fried blue corn tortilla chips. (gf) no pita. Vegetarian.
Nachos$10.50
blue corn chips, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, fresh jalapenos, tomatoes, black beans, tomato-jalapeno salsa guacamole or sour cream for an additional charge. Spicy chicken, spicy beef, Southwest tofu, or BBQ pulled pork. Vegetarian and gluten-free. Add proteins and add-ons for an additional charge.
Hot Seitan Sandwich$13.50
Nashville-style hot Three Carrots Seitan topped with housemade horseradish pickles
More about Upland Brewing - Carmel
Cafe Patachou image

 

Cafe Patachou

5790 E Main St., Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Broken Yolk$13.00
Choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage or Ham. 2 over-easy eggs with White Cheddar Cheese on choice of toast with house arugula salad.
Tomato Artichoke$6.00
Served daily since 1989, GF without croutons
More about Cafe Patachou
Flight Burger image

 

Flight Burger

650 West Carmel Drive, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half & Half$3.79
Crispy Chicken$6.99
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
More about Flight Burger
Nippers Grill & Tap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Nippers Grill & Tap

1772 E 116th St, Carmel

Avg 4.1 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$8.99
Fresh lettuce with egg, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and scallions topped with your choice of chicken.
Personal Pan BYO$6.99
7" Personal Pan (2 toppings free)
House Salad$4.99
Lettuce, cheddar cheese, green peppers and tomatoes.
More about Nippers Grill & Tap
Prodigy Burger and Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger and Bar

14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

Avg 4.2 (1816 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork & Gouda$13.95
Name the famous cowboy.
Our cowboy burger, two thinly smashed patties, bacon, pulled pork, smoked gouda, and BBQ sauce on our signature bun
Prodigy Melt$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties with American
cheese, caramelized onions, and Prodigy sauce sandwiched between two slices of Texas toast.
Classic$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties topped with two slices of American cheese, Prodigy sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle
More about Prodigy Burger and Bar
Flight Burger image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Flight Burger

650 W Carmel Dr Suite 100, Carmel

Avg 4.2 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Make it a combo!$3.99
Choice of one side and a fountain drink
Big Classic$8.99
Wagyu beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, house sauce
Half and Half$3.79
Any 2 sides
More about Flight Burger
Sahm's Ale House Carmel image

FRENCH FRIES

Sahm's Ale House Carmel

12819 E New Market St, Carmel

Avg 4.2 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
~Nashville Tenders$11.99
Chicken tenders seasoned with cayenne and pepper brined, served deep fried or grilled and naked or tossed with choice of mild, hot, spicy garlic, or buffayaki. Served with pickles and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
More about Sahm's Ale House Carmel
Prime 47 image

 

Prime 47

14300 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Prime 47
3UP image

FRENCH FRIES

3UP

201 W Main St., Carmel

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)
Takeout
More about 3UP
Condado Tacos image

 

Condado Tacos

12545 Old Meridian St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
The GOAT image

 

The GOAT

220 2nd Street SW, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The GOAT
Restaurant banner

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Danny Boy Beer Works

12702 Meeting House Rd, Carmel

Avg 3.5 (228 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Danny Boy Beer Works
Restaurant banner

 

The Brockway Public House

12525 Old Meridian St, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Brockway Public House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Carmel

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Carmel to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston