Carmel breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Carmel
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
14390 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel
|Popular items
|The Omelette You Can't Refuse
|$15.00
Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Potatoes. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette.
*typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
|Broken Yolk
|$13.00
Choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage or Ham. 2 over-easy eggs with White Cheddar Cheese on choice of toast with house arugula salad.
|16 ozCoffee
|$4.00
16oz to go coffee
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1438 West Main St., Carmel
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble
|$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
|Kalamity Katie's Border Benedict
|$11.99
Green chili cheddar corn cakes, topped with
chorizo, two poached eggs, queso fundido,
pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions and
avocado. Served with skillet potatoes
|Eggs Bennie
|$11.49
Toasted English muffin, Canadian
bacon, poached eggs, fresh hollandaise
and smoked paprika. Served with your
choice of skillet potatoes or grits
More about Caffe Buondi
Caffe Buondi
11529 Springmill Rd, Carmel
|Popular items
|Anna CO
|$14.95
Smoked salmon, caramelized onions, leeks, and mascarpone
|Sophia CO
|$12.95
Sausage, goat cheese, roasted red bell peppers
|Pollo Fritto CO
|$13.95
Field greens, fried chicken, roasted red peppers, feta, spicy pecans, balsamic vinaigrette, fried shoestring potatoes