Carmel breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Carmel

Cafe Patachou image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

14390 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

Avg 4.6 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Omelette You Can't Refuse$15.00
Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Potatoes. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette.
*typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Broken Yolk$13.00
Choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage or Ham. 2 over-easy eggs with White Cheddar Cheese on choice of toast with house arugula salad.
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
More about Cafe Patachou
Cafe Patachou image

 

Cafe Patachou

5790 E Main St., Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Broken Yolk$13.00
Choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage or Ham. 2 over-easy eggs with White Cheddar Cheese on choice of toast with house arugula salad.
Tomato Artichoke$6.00
Served daily since 1989, GF without croutons
More about Cafe Patachou
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1438 West Main St., Carmel

Avg 4.5 (4078 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
Kalamity Katie's Border Benedict$11.99
Green chili cheddar corn cakes, topped with
chorizo, two poached eggs, queso fundido,
pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions and
avocado. Served with skillet potatoes
Eggs Bennie$11.49
Toasted English muffin, Canadian
bacon, poached eggs, fresh hollandaise
and smoked paprika. Served with your
choice of skillet potatoes or grits
More about Wild Eggs
Caffe Buondi image

 

Caffe Buondi

11529 Springmill Rd, Carmel

Avg 4.6 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Anna CO$14.95
Smoked salmon, caramelized onions, leeks, and mascarpone
Sophia CO$12.95
Sausage, goat cheese, roasted red bell peppers
Pollo Fritto CO$13.95
Field greens, fried chicken, roasted red peppers, feta, spicy pecans, balsamic vinaigrette, fried shoestring potatoes
More about Caffe Buondi

