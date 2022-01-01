Carmel brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Upland Brewing - Carmel
820 East 116th Street, Carmel
|Popular items
|Spin Dip
|$11.00
toasted pita and house-fried blue corn tortilla chips. (gf) no pita. Vegetarian.
|Nachos
|$10.50
blue corn chips, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, fresh jalapenos, tomatoes, black beans, tomato-jalapeno salsa guacamole or sour cream for an additional charge. Spicy chicken, spicy beef, Southwest tofu, or BBQ pulled pork. Vegetarian and gluten-free. Add proteins and add-ons for an additional charge.
|Hot Seitan Sandwich
|$13.50
Nashville-style hot Three Carrots Seitan topped with housemade horseradish pickles
Fork + Ale House
350 Veterans Way, Carmel
|Popular items
|Double Layered Nachos
|$13.00
|Chicken Ranch Salad
|$15.00
|Wings
|$13.00
Sahm's Ale House Carmel
12819 E New Market St, Carmel
|Popular items
|~Nashville Tenders
|$11.99
Chicken tenders seasoned with cayenne and pepper brined, served deep fried or grilled and naked or tossed with choice of mild, hot, spicy garlic, or buffayaki. Served with pickles and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.