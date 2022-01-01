Carmel Chicken restaurants you'll love

Go
Carmel restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Carmel

Flight Burger image

 

Flight Burger

650 West Carmel Drive, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half & Half$3.79
Crispy Chicken$6.99
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
More about Flight Burger
Flight Burger image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Flight Burger

650 W Carmel Dr Suite 100, Carmel

Avg 4.2 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Make it a combo!$3.99
Choice of one side and a fountain drink
Big Classic$8.99
Wagyu beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, house sauce
Half and Half$3.79
Any 2 sides
More about Flight Burger
Restaurant banner

 

Prodigy Burger - 106th

4335 W 106th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly$12.45
Two smashed patties covered with provolone cheese topped with queso, sautéed onions, mushrooms,
and garlic aioli on a pretzel bun
Mushroom & Swiss$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties with two slices
of swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms on our signature house bun smeared with
truffle mayo
IN-A-PICKLE$7.95
Named after our favorite childhood game
Crispy beer-battered pickle spears with spicy dill ranch
More about Prodigy Burger - 106th

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Carmel

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Carmel to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston