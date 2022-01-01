Carmel sandwich spots you'll love

Cafe Patachou image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

14390 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

Avg 4.6 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Omelette You Can't Refuse$15.00
Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Potatoes. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette.
*typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Broken Yolk$13.00
Choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage or Ham. 2 over-easy eggs with White Cheddar Cheese on choice of toast with house arugula salad.
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
More about Cafe Patachou
Cafe Patachou image

 

Cafe Patachou

5790 E Main St., Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Broken Yolk$13.00
Choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage or Ham. 2 over-easy eggs with White Cheddar Cheese on choice of toast with house arugula salad.
Tomato Artichoke$6.00
Served daily since 1989, GF without croutons
More about Cafe Patachou
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1438 West Main St., Carmel

Avg 4.5 (4078 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
Kalamity Katie's Border Benedict$11.99
Green chili cheddar corn cakes, topped with
chorizo, two poached eggs, queso fundido,
pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions and
avocado. Served with skillet potatoes
Eggs Bennie$11.49
Toasted English muffin, Canadian
bacon, poached eggs, fresh hollandaise
and smoked paprika. Served with your
choice of skillet potatoes or grits
More about Wild Eggs
Prodigy Burger and Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger and Bar

14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

Avg 4.2 (1816 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork & Gouda$13.95
Name the famous cowboy.
Our cowboy burger, two thinly smashed patties, bacon, pulled pork, smoked gouda, and BBQ sauce on our signature bun
Prodigy Melt$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties with American
cheese, caramelized onions, and Prodigy sauce sandwiched between two slices of Texas toast.
Classic$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties topped with two slices of American cheese, Prodigy sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle
More about Prodigy Burger and Bar
Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse image

 

Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse

2430 E 146th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wing Plate$13.99
10 Dry Rub Wings. Served with 1 Dipping Sauce, Celery, Carrots, and Housemade Chips.
Crafters Chop House$6.99
Mixed greens, Mozzarella, Marinated Tomatoes, Topped with Crispy Onions Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Breadsticks$9.99
8 Breadsticks Glazed with Garlic Butter. Served with Beer Cheese Queso.
More about Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse
Restaurant banner

 

Prodigy Burger - 106th

4335 W 106th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly$12.45
Two smashed patties covered with provolone cheese topped with queso, sautéed onions, mushrooms,
and garlic aioli on a pretzel bun
Mushroom & Swiss$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties with two slices
of swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms on our signature house bun smeared with
truffle mayo
IN-A-PICKLE$7.95
Named after our favorite childhood game
Crispy beer-battered pickle spears with spicy dill ranch
More about Prodigy Burger - 106th

