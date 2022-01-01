Carmel sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Carmel
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
14390 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel
|The Omelette You Can't Refuse
|$15.00
Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Potatoes. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette.
|Broken Yolk
|$13.00
Choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage or Ham. 2 over-easy eggs with White Cheddar Cheese on choice of toast with house arugula salad.
|16 ozCoffee
|$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Cafe Patachou
5790 E Main St., Carmel
|Tomato Artichoke
|$6.00
Served daily since 1989, GF without croutons
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1438 West Main St., Carmel
|Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble
|$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
|Kalamity Katie's Border Benedict
|$11.99
Green chili cheddar corn cakes, topped with
chorizo, two poached eggs, queso fundido,
pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions and
avocado. Served with skillet potatoes
|Eggs Bennie
|$11.49
Toasted English muffin, Canadian
bacon, poached eggs, fresh hollandaise
and smoked paprika. Served with your
choice of skillet potatoes or grits
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger and Bar
14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel
|Pulled Pork & Gouda
|$13.95
Name the famous cowboy.
Our cowboy burger, two thinly smashed patties, bacon, pulled pork, smoked gouda, and BBQ sauce on our signature bun
|Prodigy Melt
|$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties with American
cheese, caramelized onions, and Prodigy sauce sandwiched between two slices of Texas toast.
|Classic
|$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties topped with two slices of American cheese, Prodigy sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle
Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse
2430 E 146th Street, Carmel
|Wing Plate
|$13.99
10 Dry Rub Wings. Served with 1 Dipping Sauce, Celery, Carrots, and Housemade Chips.
|Crafters Chop House
|$6.99
Mixed greens, Mozzarella, Marinated Tomatoes, Topped with Crispy Onions Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette.
|Breadsticks
|$9.99
8 Breadsticks Glazed with Garlic Butter. Served with Beer Cheese Queso.
Prodigy Burger - 106th
4335 W 106th Street, Carmel
|Philly
|$12.45
Two smashed patties covered with provolone cheese topped with queso, sautéed onions, mushrooms,
and garlic aioli on a pretzel bun
|Mushroom & Swiss
|$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties with two slices
of swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms on our signature house bun smeared with
truffle mayo
|IN-A-PICKLE
|$7.95
Named after our favorite childhood game
Crispy beer-battered pickle spears with spicy dill ranch