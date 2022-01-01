Carmel pizza restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Upland Brewing - Carmel image

 

Upland Brewing - Carmel

820 East 116th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hoosier Tenderloin$13.50
an Indiana staple, hand breaded cutlet, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips and whole-grain mustardaise
Brewery Fries$6.50
beer battered and golden brown
Hot Seitan Sandwich$14.50
Nashville-style hot Three Carrots Seitan topped with housemade horseradish pickles
More about Upland Brewing - Carmel
Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse image

 

Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse

2430 E 146th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breadsticks$9.99
8 Breadsticks Glazed with Garlic Butter. Served with Beer Cheese Queso.
Wing Plate$14.99
10 Dry Rub Wings. Served with 1 Dipping Sauce, Celery, Carrots, and Housemade Chips.
6 Soft Pretzels$10.99
6 Soft Pretzel Breadsticks served with Beer Cheese Queso and Local Mustard
More about Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse
Queenies image

 

Queenies

351 monon blvd, carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own
Create your pizza! Limited to 10 toppings.
Pick your Sauce, Cheese and Toppings.
More about Queenies

