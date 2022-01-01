Carmel pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Carmel
More about Upland Brewing - Carmel
Upland Brewing - Carmel
820 East 116th Street, Carmel
|Popular items
|Hoosier Tenderloin
|$13.50
an Indiana staple, hand breaded cutlet, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips and whole-grain mustardaise
|Brewery Fries
|$6.50
beer battered and golden brown
|Hot Seitan Sandwich
|$14.50
Nashville-style hot Three Carrots Seitan topped with housemade horseradish pickles
More about Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse
Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse
2430 E 146th Street, Carmel
|Popular items
|Breadsticks
|$9.99
8 Breadsticks Glazed with Garlic Butter. Served with Beer Cheese Queso.
|Wing Plate
|$14.99
10 Dry Rub Wings. Served with 1 Dipping Sauce, Celery, Carrots, and Housemade Chips.
|6 Soft Pretzels
|$10.99
6 Soft Pretzel Breadsticks served with Beer Cheese Queso and Local Mustard